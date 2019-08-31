NEWS
LEADERSHIP Honours Outgoing GMD, Nduka
Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, LEADERSHIP yesterday hosted its outgoing group managing director (GMD), Nduka Nwosu, to a farewell party to celebrate his time of dedicated service in the company.
The company expressed deep appreciation to Nwosu for his visionary and humble leadership qualities during his short period with organization and prayed the Almighty God to continue to direct him in his future endeavours.
In his remark at the event, held at company’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, the executive director, Special Duties, Mr. Christian Ochiama, thanked God for Nwosu’s life and stay in the company and wished him well in all his endeavours.
He described Nwosu as an easy-going person who had impacted so many things on the company and workers through his simplicity and humility.
Nwosu, in his response, commended the publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, for his passion for journalism, describing him as a “great and good man whom he enjoyed working with.
“I’m glad that I came here and I’m leaving but sometimes it is not the time you spent but what you left behind,” he said.
The event was attended by members of the board of directors and other senior officials of the organisation.
MOST READ
Police Arrest 35-yr-old Who Raped 8-yr-old Girl In Kano
School Feeding: Group Commends Initiative
6 Killed As Buses Collide On Lagos – Ibadan Expressway
NUJ Engages Journalists On Leadership Transformation
Elections: INEC Must Improve Integrity Of Collation – CDD
2019 Presidential Polls Results In Tandem With Our Estimates – YIAGA
Ganduje Woos Prince Eze To Invest In Kano
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
- NEWS14 hours ago
PSC Puts Police Recruitment Exercise On Hold
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
- FOOTBALL17 hours ago
UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 Group Stage Draws
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Japan, AfDB Announce $3.5bn To Support Africa’s Private Sector Development
- FOOTBALL17 hours ago
Former Barca Boss Luis Enrique Shares News Of Daughter’s Death
- NEWS17 hours ago
Buhari Mourns Ex-Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- WORLD13 hours ago
White House Aide Fired After Leaks On Trump Family