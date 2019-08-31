MTN Engages 5000 Youths On Future Technology

MTN Nigeria’s through is mPulse product has engaged 5000 Nigerian teens for the future in technology and gaming over the weekend in Lagos.

The event, supported by Access Bank Plc, reflected the theme “Nigeria, the future in 2044”, and aimed at giving the young ones a glimpse into the future in 2044 (25 years from now).

Commenting on the event and the mPusle proposition, chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De, stated: “After last year’s launch, we have continued to improve on mPulse in accordance with the ever-evolving interests of young Nigerians aged 9-15.

One of the factors that to the fore was the need to usher them into the future. This summer event is a way of introducing our future (Nigerian youth) to the future by stimulating their minds and intellect. We wanted an avenue to spur their creativity and get them to think beyond what they see and experience at the moment.”

Sharing her excitement and experience at the mPulse Planet, Cynthia Arinze, a 12-year-old who came along with her parents and 9-year-old cousin, Amaka Wright, exclaimed “Everything here has been unbelievable!”

The “mPulse Planet” is another testament to MTN Nigeria’s commitment to brightening the lives of young Nigerians. In 2018, the company launched an exciting proposition, mPulse, to equip young Nigerians between ages 9 and 15 with the resources they need to maximize their potential and be all they want to be.

The mPulse package comes with a voice plan and a fun, educative website which hosts a wide variety of courses and study aids to help children from Primary 1 to SS3 excel. The portal also provides a bouquet of single and multiplayer games as well as life skill videos.

From computer programming, fashion designing, medicine and blogging to engineering, writing, data science and motivational speaking etc; there is something for every interest.

The proposition also has parental control feature that allows a parent/guardian to safeguard the child’s internet access from harmful content. With MTN mPulse, MTN is giving parents and guardians more ways to equip the next generation.