NEMA Flood Assessment Team Arrives Yola
Determined to ascertain quantum of damages wrecked by flood the NEMA on flood damage assessment team have arrived Yola on the spot assessment tour.
The leader of the team, Air Commodore Akugbe Iyamu, who is the Director Search and Rescue assured that quick intervention support will soon arrive state
Iyamu who sympathize with the flood victims at Bachure temporary camp in Yola South LGA assured that they are going to smile as soon as possible.
Other affected areas visited includes Saminaka, Wauro-jabbe, Jambutu area where stressed government commitment to provide immediate intervention supports.
We are here to sympathize with you and pray that such crisis will not happen again.
“NEMA would do the needful, to bring scour to the victims immediately after this assessment.
“The collation of figures would be done fast, for intervention immediately” he maintained.
“The victims are going smile any moment from now.
“NEMA would embark on sensitization of people living flood prone areas because flood is unpredictable disaster.
Earlier, Deputy Governor of the state, Crowther Seth said the quantum of damages and loses caused by the flood, led them to appealed with federal government for support.
Seth said the victims had virtually lost their means of livelihood, hence the need for governments and spirited individuals to support them.
He urged the victims to exercise patients as they wait the intervention from the NEMA.
“It was as a results of the state government concern that resulted to this assessment by NEMA officials”.
