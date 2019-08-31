COVER STORIES
Nigeria Loses 22m Barrels Of Oil To Theft In 6 Months
The governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and currently the chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee of the National Economic Council on Crude Oil Theft, Prevention and Control, has revealed that Nigeria in the last six months lost 22 million barrels of oil to oil thieves.
Obaseki therefore suggested concerted efforts of stakeholders to join forces and work towards eradicating the menace of crude oil theft that is currently on the upward swing in the country.
The governor made the call at a meeting of stakeholders which held yesterday at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC office in Abuja.
A press release by the group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that the corporation was excited that the menace of oil theft and its twin-evil of pipeline vandalism were receiving attention at the highest level of governance in the country.
Obaseki who painted a dire picture of the oil theft menace informed that in the first six months of 2019, the nation lost about 22 million barrels of its crude oil production to oil theft, stressing that if nothing was done to curtail the ugly trend, the figure could double by the end of the year.
He said the twin menace of oil theft and pipeline vandalism were beginning to pose a threat to the national economy.
The meeting had in attendance the group managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and representatives of the governors of Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States. Also in attendance were representatives of the police, navy, army, civil Defense and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and some indigenous operators.
It would be recalled that in its June 2019 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) released recently, the corporation disclosed a staggering 77 per cent rise in the cases of oil pipeline vandalism across its network of pipeline infrastructure.
According to the report, 106 pipeline points were breached, representing an alarming increase from the 60 points vandalized in May 2019.
MOST READ
Police Arrest 35-yr-old Who Raped 8-yr-old Girl In Kano
School Feeding: Group Commends Initiative
6 Killed As Buses Collide On Lagos – Ibadan Expressway
NUJ Engages Journalists On Leadership Transformation
Elections: INEC Must Improve Integrity Of Collation – CDD
2019 Presidential Polls Results In Tandem With Our Estimates – YIAGA
Ganduje Woos Prince Eze To Invest In Kano
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
-
NEWS14 hours ago
PSC Puts Police Recruitment Exercise On Hold
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
-
FOOTBALL17 hours ago
UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 Group Stage Draws
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
Japan, AfDB Announce $3.5bn To Support Africa’s Private Sector Development
-
FOOTBALL17 hours ago
Former Barca Boss Luis Enrique Shares News Of Daughter’s Death
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Buhari Mourns Ex-Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
-
WORLD13 hours ago
White House Aide Fired After Leaks On Trump Family