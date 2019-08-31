NEWS
Nigeria Set To Drive Global Refinery CDU Industry
There are strong indications that Nigeria is expected to drive new-build crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity growth in the global refinery industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects during the outlook period, 2019 to 2023.
This will make contribution of around 13 per cent of global CDU capacity growth by 2023, revealed GlobalData report.
The GlobalData report, ‘H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refineries indicates that Nigeria Leads Global Refinery CDU Capacity Additions’, as Nigeria is expected to have a new-build refinery CDU capacity of 1,935 thousand barrels per day (mbd) by 2023.
Planned projects with identifiable development plans account for 58 per cent of the new-build capacity (1,118mbd), while the remaining 817 million barrels a day mbd is expected to come from early-stage announced projects.
Meanwhile, oil prices eased, yesterday, after three days of gains, with concerns about the state of the global economy amid the US-China trade war, keeping prices in check.
MOST READ
Police Arrest 35-yr-old Who Raped 8-yr-old Girl In Kano
School Feeding: Group Commends Initiative
6 Killed As Buses Collide On Lagos – Ibadan Expressway
NUJ Engages Journalists On Leadership Transformation
Elections: INEC Must Improve Integrity Of Collation – CDD
2019 Presidential Polls Results In Tandem With Our Estimates – YIAGA
Ganduje Woos Prince Eze To Invest In Kano
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
-
NEWS14 hours ago
PSC Puts Police Recruitment Exercise On Hold
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
-
FOOTBALL17 hours ago
UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 Group Stage Draws
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
Japan, AfDB Announce $3.5bn To Support Africa’s Private Sector Development
-
FOOTBALL17 hours ago
Former Barca Boss Luis Enrique Shares News Of Daughter’s Death
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Buhari Mourns Ex-Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
-
WORLD13 hours ago
White House Aide Fired After Leaks On Trump Family