Nigerians Looking Up To Judiciary For Justice – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary to have the courage to do justice in the presidential election tribunal.

The party added that the general expectation pervading the nation across board is that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, will be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by its presidential candidate in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the collective quest to retrieve what it called a stolen mandate through the legal process.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this while receiving a Coalition of Young Professionals on a solidarity visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.

Ologbondiyan said, “As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had also presented his case supported by credible evidence. We had presented incontrovertible evidence to show that our presidential mandate was stolen. Every Nigerian now looks on to the judicial officers for justice.

“Nigerians are waiting and hoping that the judiciary will have the courage to do justice in the presidential election petition.

“In the face of the anguish, pains, calamitous events, bloodletting, strong division, resentment, insecurity, acute hunger and starvation crippling our country, Nigerians’ only hope is now in the judiciary to save our nation by addressing the substance of the petition by Atiku and the PDP.

“Our party urges Nigerians not to lose hope in their nation because we

have no other country to call our own; even the judicial officers are also Nigerians, so we must keep hope alive believing that, like I said earlier, the judiciary will consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it”.

The PDP thanked Nigerians across the board for their solidarity and support in the struggle and assured of its determination to pursue the cause to a logical conclusion.