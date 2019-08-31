BUSINESS
Nigerians Will Still Pay More For Visa, US Insists
Despite slashing the visa fee for its citizens, the United States (US) yesterday insisted that the new additional cost for visa application still applies to Nigerians.
The embassy had on Tuesday announced an increase in the cost of applications for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the US.
The embassy explained that the additional cost US citizens incurred when seeking visa to Nigeria, necessitated the action.
The embassy had said that from August 29, 2019, Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas will not only pay the $160 fee but will have to pay an extra $110 after the visa had been issued to them.
Less than 24 hours after the action of the US, the federal government announced a slash in the visa fee for US citizens.
But in a statement it issued on Friday, the US Embassy said that it had not received official communication from the Nigerian government on the issue.
The statement read: “The US Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.
“Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”
