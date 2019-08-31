NOUN Raises The Alarm Over Modern Slavery Market

Experts at the just concluded Second International Conference of Social Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), have raised the alarm over high rate of unemployment in African continent, particularly Nigeria, which in effect, is creating modern slavery market.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Ganiat Adesina-Uthman, in her welcome speech, said the steady rise of unemployment, coupled with uncertain economic, political instability and low standard of living, have led to creation of an infamous ‘modern slavery market’ where illegal immigrants that are being trafficked end up being sold.

“It has also led to different economic migration programmes through which skill and semi-skilled workers are evaporating from Africa-their home countries, to develop other continents. It is therefore, imperative that Africans intensify researches on Diaspora issues to formulate policy, enforce anti-trafficking laws and promote Africans in Diaspora who have excelled in their residence countries.”

Speaking on the theme, “Africa And Its Diaspora: Opportunities, Challenges And The Future,” Adesina said the African Union can avoid wrong and stereotyped image of its citizens by the International community if anti-trafficking laws are entrenched, if the pattern and root causes of irregular migrations are addressed and if legal migrations are regulated to avoid brain-drain for African economic development.

“The ICOSS’ 2019 theme is timely when the happening in the continents, from Africa, especially West African countries, through the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean, to Europe, which is full of more nightmares and peril, than greener pastures, are considered.”