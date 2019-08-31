NEWS
NUJ Engages Journalists On Leadership Transformation
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged young journalists to adopt leadership transformation practices in order to bring desired changes to the nation.
Addressing journalists during the programme, yesterday, in Abuja, the national president of (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, urged journalists and other youth to hold leaders accountable.
“We have that responsibility of setting agenda for those in positions of authority and to also tell them what we want. We should not allow them to dictate the best for us and it is our duty to inform, educate and mobilise the masses for effective contribution.
The engagement was organised by the Young Journalists Forum on “Transforming Education”, an August edition of the Monthly Youth Dialogue, with theme: “The Role of Youths in Mitigating Corrupt Practices”.
MOST READ
Police Arrest 35-yr-old Who Raped 8-yr-old Girl In Kano
School Feeding: Group Commends Initiative
6 Killed As Buses Collide On Lagos – Ibadan Expressway
NUJ Engages Journalists On Leadership Transformation
Elections: INEC Must Improve Integrity Of Collation – CDD
2019 Presidential Polls Results In Tandem With Our Estimates – YIAGA
Ganduje Woos Prince Eze To Invest In Kano
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
- NEWS14 hours ago
PSC Puts Police Recruitment Exercise On Hold
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
- FOOTBALL17 hours ago
UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 Group Stage Draws
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Japan, AfDB Announce $3.5bn To Support Africa’s Private Sector Development
- FOOTBALL17 hours ago
Former Barca Boss Luis Enrique Shares News Of Daughter’s Death
- NEWS17 hours ago
Buhari Mourns Ex-Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Nigeria Loses 22MB Of Crude Oil In 6 Months —- Gov Obaseki