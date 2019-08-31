NEWS
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general, has sent condolences to the government and People of Gambia over the passing away of former president, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.
The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the great leader who served as prime minister from 1962 to 1970, and first president of the Gambia from 1970 to 1994.
President Buhari affirmed that Sir Jawara’s visionary and courageous leadership saw the country gaining its independence in 1965, and later turned into a Republic in 1970.
The president believes as a lawmaker, prime minister and president, the Gambian leader set the political and economic foundation for the country’s rise, urging upcoming leaders in the country to always remember the personal sacrifice and contributions of Sir Jawara to Gambia.
He prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his family.
