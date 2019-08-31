Quality Is My Trademark In Business – Rukaiyat

BACKGROUND

My name is Rukaiyat Gambo from Wamba local government area of Nasarawa State and I was born into the family of Late Mallam Gambo Abdallah and Hadiza Usman Ombamas on June 21st 1986. I am the second child of six siblings. I grew up in Bukuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State with my mother’s immediate sister at the age of three. I started my educational career at Pankshin and secondary school at Gyel Commercial. From there, I went for a diploma in Mass Communication at Bayero University, Kano. After completion, I proceeded to NTA Television College, Jos for a bachelor’s degree in television journalism. After the one-year mandatory scheme, I went fully into the sale of furniture, interior decorations, kitchen utensils, catering services and unisex wears, also cakes and confectioneries. I am the chief executive officer of Ruky’s Variety, located at Zaria, Kaduna State.

BUSINESS

It began after secondary school; my WAEC result was not good enough to get me into the university, so my father, of blessed memory, gave me some money to start a business. I immediately travelled to Kano State, bought wrappers, veils and shoes. Whenever I reflect on how far I’ve come, I’m grateful for the initial financial assistance from my father and God Almighty for what I have achieved today.

DRIVING FORCE

Determination and Almighty Allah’s hands keep me going.

WHAT GIVES YOU AN EDGE OVER COMPETITORS?

Quality is my trademark in the business and I do not cut corners for any reason, because I believe if I deliver below expectation, I will have a hard time gaining the trust and confidence of my clients. I deliver my services in good time; I’m always on YouTube checking out new methods and ideas to improve my skill.

HOBBIES

I love to travel to meet different people with different views of life. I like to listen to Rhythm and Blues because it has a way of getting me relaxed and in the mood to work.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Going into business takes sacrifice, focus and consistency. For me, I had to go from one house to the next, schools and offices but, today, I have a place of my own. I have trained and I’m still training individuals who are determined to excel in life. I believe we can make a difference without waiting on government for employment.

MENTORS

My father of blessed memory is my mentor; he made me crave for financial independence since childhood. He always believed I could be self-reliant if I wanted to. Also, the woman I always see as my mother, despite the religious difference, took me in and gave me all that a mother can give to her child, not minding that I’m a Muslim and she’s a Christian.

UNFORGETTABLE DAY

The first day I wore my NYSC khaki. It was a day of joy and it reminded me of all I had to go through to be where I am.

CHALLENGES

I’ve had my fair share of challenges in life and these difficult times made me lose hope but this second mother I mentioned earlier is the only person that never gave up on me. She encouraged me, still does and has succeeded through the help of Almighty Allah in restoring my hope in life.

FUTURE PLANS

Few years from now, I will be a big-time caterer with a massive bakery and catering school to my name, where I will concentrate more on training.

WORDS OF WISDOM TO WOMEN

It surprises me when I see young girls flirting around instead of learning handwork. I will advise they upgrade their financial status by going into business, learning a skill or two. Be an achiever and the society, your family, husband and fiancé will respect and celebrate you. Hard work, determination, consistency and prayers will always be the bedrock to success.