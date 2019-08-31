Reviving Nigeria’s Ailing Textiles Industry For Economic Growth

The proposed collaboration of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Nigeria-Vietnam Chamber Of Commerce and Industry to revitalise the Nigerian cotton, textile and garment (CTG) sector, which holds numerous potential for the economy portrays some hope for the sector. OLUSHOLA BELLO writes.

Nigeria’s quest for sustainable economic development and diversification would not take place if concerted attention was not paid to catalyse and revitalise a critical labour intensive and revenue yielding industry like CTG sub-sector of the economy. The problem of grappling with vagaries of economic diversification facing Nigeria continues to remain a daunting albatross, to which successive governments have made attempts to tackle albeit with little success. Hence, it is widely believed that should Nigeria succeed in concentrating attention on its non-oil sector development programme, a great deal of these obstacles on the path of economic development and transformation would have been removed.

Cotton is an enormously important commodity throughout the world. In Nigeria, it is grown in 24 states including the FCT with three distinct agronomics production zones covering the northern and southern part of the country with diffusion into central states. The estimated current national production is put at 100,000 metric tons of lint. The annual business revenue stimulated by cotton in Nigeria is in excess of N100 billion. According to a draft report by Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), cotton production in Nigeria has served the country successfully in the past, with the textile-cotton-garment (CTG) once being the second largest employer of labour aside the public sector and net contributor to gross domestic product (GDP).

History of Nigeria Textile Industry

From the concept document on the proposal for the collaboration on the revival of the CTG sector by the FMARD and Nigeria-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed that the Nigerian textile industry, which used to be a huge contributor to foreign exchange earnings for the country is greatly underperforming. The reality now is that Nigeria’s potentials in the area of seed cotton and cotton fibre production are inadequately exploited. It is produced largely by small-holder farmers who hardly used mechanised operations for cultivation and harvesting of crops. There is no adequate added-value input into the cotton sub-sector via full home use of the Nigerian cotton. Out of the cotton lint produced in Nigeria, local consumption is less than 30,000 metric tons per annum and these are exported to other countries like the United Kingdom (UK), Thailand, Spain, Malaysia, Japan, among others.

The textile industry used to be the second largest employer of labour after government; a huge contributor to foreign exchange earnings for the country. In the 1980s, it was estimated that the textile industry provided direct employment to about half a million with well over 250 operational factories and small scale production units across the country. Another group of 1.75 million Nigerians are indirectly employed by the industry. This group includes the producers of the raw materials for the textile factories, the cotton growers/farmers including millions of middlemen, marketers of the finished products, tailors and garment makers, wholesalers and retailers and also traditional producers of local fabric.

The country once had one of the finest, well developed and booming textile industries that rated third largest in Africa after Egypt and South Africa with over 250 vibrant factories operating above 50 per cent capacity utilisation. The first modern textile industry in Nigeria, the Kaduna Textile Mill, started production in 1956. The primary reason for setting up the mill was to process the cotton being produced at the time, in the northern part of the country. By the 70s and 80s, the Nigerian textile industry had grown to become the third largest in Africa. However, the story has changed in the last three decades as the industry has gone into comatose. From a peak of over 500,000 bales in 1969 to 1970, the estimated current national production is put at 100,000 metric tons of lint with an annual business revenue stimulated by cotton in Nigeria is in excess of N100 billion. Over the past decades, the volume of seed cotton production in Nigeria kept dropping from 180,000 MT in 2007/2008, to 54,000 MT in 2009/2010.

Problem Of The Sector

Stakeholders said that Nigeria’s penchant for foreign goods, increased smuggling activities at the borders, increased importation of used clothing, faking and counterfeiting of Nigerian textiles products, failed and unstable government policies, high operating costs arising from prohibitive raw materials, epileptic and or high cost of energy, sheer lack of political commitment to industrialisation by Nigerian policy makers, unstable exchange rates, sharp and inconsistent rise in production costs, infrastructural inadequacies and deficiencies, high custom tariffs on raw materials, increase in taxes and levies by various tiers of government, the influx of foreign textiles, fabrics and garments, and high cost of funds.

Interventions And Initiative For Reviving The Sector

It has been noted that there have been several attempts to resuscitate the CTG sector by the government which had not yielded significant success as expected.

According to Nigeria-Vietnam Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (Nvcci), Cotton Textile And Garment (Ctg) Task Team report, Cotton Marketing Board (CMB) set up in 1977 and abolished in 1986, while Cotton Consultative Committee (CCC) an Advisory PPP body with Cotton Revolving Fund having Management Committee as Executive Arm with responsibility of re-establishing seed system and intensifying extension services system was established in 1994.

The report also showed that “In 1999 owing to petition by International Cotton Advisory Committee on the quality of Nigerian lint the FMITI set up task team to examine production and ways of quality improvement.

“In 2000 the FMITI commissioned task team submitted report which was reviewed by FMITI, FMARD IAR and cross-section of private sector stakeholders, in 2001 the FMARD distilled the reviewed report and produced a crystalised final report, while in 2002 FMARD and FMITI launched the National Committee on Cotton Implementation (NACOTAN) to provide support to implement cotton quality, output, marketing and trade improvement; a grant of N33 million was made by FMITI to the group.

“In 2003 this grant triggered extensive literature review and intellectual output on the sector especially the Sector-Wide-Assessment-Study (SWAS) conducted by GHERZI/UNIDO.

In 2005, the federal government intervened by establishing the Cotton Development Committee (CDC).

“The CDC made up of multi-sectoral stakeholders in the CTG sector recommended establishment of N100 billion CTG Revival Fund for upgrading the Textile Mills through BoI, in 2008 the N100 billion CTG Revival Fund which was initially midwifed by NEXIM Bank was transferred to BoI by President Musa Yar’Adua.”

It stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration made N100 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan administered by CBN in collaboration with Cotton Farmers Association available in 2019

It noted that lack of cohesion amongst various stakeholders undermined some of these concerted efforts orchestrated and purpose-directed at specific problems in combating issues of cotton raw materials R&D, production, processing and marketing in the country.

The former minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, in 2018, pointed out that between N500 billion to N1 trillion was needed for a complete turnaround of the sector.

According to her, although the sector has been through several reforms, a lot of issues remained unsolved.

“The main objective or thrust of these reforms was aimed at strengthening competitiveness and improving product quality. The many attempts on the resuscitation of the textile industry failed due to the fact that the industry is saddled or burdened with a number of legacy issues,” she said.

Focus Areas With Vietnam Government

In the document by the two institutions, there are proposed areas of interface with Vietnam government, which are to collaborate with Institute for Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (IAR/ABU) on research and development for high yielding, insect resistant and early maturing cotton variety to enhance production; Nigerian-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce should facilitate the participation of Nigerian officials to the upcoming Vietnam Textile/Garment Exhibition coming up in November, 2019; Vietnam to collaborate in Know-how or technology transfer in the area of production increase, and processing especially ginning and spinning and Vietnam to collaborate in the area of environmental protection and pollution control issues arising from cotton processing.

Others are Vietnam to negotiate and complete Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), or bilateral agreement necessary to serve as basis for the intended collaboration; the country to enter in cooperation to invest in Nigeria under the bi-national collaboration partnership through diplomatic channels and Nigerian-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NVCCI) should explore the possibilities of getting appropriate garment manufacturing equipment through the available facilities with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BOI) and also retooling of the existing textile machineries.

Funding An Important Tool

The document stated that investment in Nigeria’s cotton textile industry would boost growth and jobs in the country across the entire value-chain from the cotton to fashion, saying that the enormous investment and job creation opportunities could be found across the various value chains, funding is expected from both public and private sector- based agriculture finance investment.

According to the document, the annual budgetary allocation to agriculture sector is the most sustainable first line financing for the sector; working with stakeholders on the demand side, concerted advocacy efforts to fiscal authorities to commit at least 10 per cent annual national budget to agriculture in line with recommendation of Maputo declaration and mobilisation of other special fiscal measures support to agriculture from the CBN/NIRSAL, BoI, BOA, NEPC/EEG, among others.

“Private sector investment in agriculture is important and the existing textile factories ownership structures can be reviewed through quotation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, International Partnership and Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including trade associations.

“Above all, we need a well-orchestrated campaign for the patronage of local Nigerian textiles, as opposed to the foreign ones. This campaign should be the business of both the government and those playing within the private business sector. This alone will widen the market and create more employment opportunities in the sector. But, for that to be achieved, Nigerian fabrics must offer competitive value in terms of variety and quality,” it added.