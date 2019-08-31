Rotary, A Club That Gives; Not One That Takes – Joel

Rotarian Joel Haruna’s passion for putting smiles on the faces of everyone he comes in contact with has led to his philanthropic engagements including the Rotary Foundation. A member of the Paul Harris Fellow Society, the consummate banker speaks with SULEIMAN U. ABDULLAHI during his investiture ceremony as the 36th President of Rotary Club of Abuja

The idea of selfless service, no doubt, forms the core mandate of the Rotary club. How far has the Rotary Club of Abuja District 9125 gone in achieving this objective?

Let me begin by saying that the Rotary Club of Abuja District 9125, also called the Grand Father club is the first Rotary Club in Abuja and the second in the entire North. It has existed for 36 years, which explains why today I am the 36th president of the club. The club has been involved in a lot of humanitarian services. We have impacted on a lot of communities, including the Kabusa community where we provided a borehole, including a generator to power the borehole; we also provided the community with electricity.

We renovated the primary health centre there and we intervene every year to dispense drugs to the health centre. Under our maternal health intervention programme, we dispensed drugs, provided maternity kits and carried out various tests for pregnant women and nursing mothers for malaria, hepatitis, etc. The people of the community can attest to all these.

Also in Tunga-Maje community, which is between Zuba and Jiri junction, we have intervened in the area of water and sanitation; we visited some of the schools there where we found out that the schools lack classrooms, chairs and desks. We decided to upgrade the schools and even renovated some of their libraries. Last year, tree planting was one of our projects. Two hundred seedlings were planted in some of the schools. In 2017, at the Government Secondary School Gwarinpa, Life-camp we built a toilet there to improve the hygiene of the students. We also donated hundreds of books to the school library after taking stocks of the relevant books they would need.

Also, in Junior Secondary School Jabi, under our literacy programme, we donated several books, bought sports facilitates, including footballs, basketballs etc.

During their speech and prize-giving day, we donated money to facilitate the programme. We also took our intervention to the LEA School also in Gwarimpa, where we had career talks with the students. During the programme, we told them that education remains the bedrock of development and that it is the tool that has provided us the platform to become what we are today.

In July this year, we took our health intervention programme to Wuse Market here in Abuja where we tested many people for hepatitis. We provided various kits to help them check their health status. Those who tested positive were provided with medical assistance. Recently we went to a community where the LGA Nomadic School is situated in Galadima where we noticed the absence of potable water for members of the community. The nomadic school there, we also noticed, does not have enough teachers they have only four teachers for the entire primary school made up of six arms (Primary 1-6). There were no desks, no chairs and the roofs were leaking. This is a community of over 5000 inhabitants. We have since carried out interventions in that community and today they are quite happy for our assistance. Recently, we also identified a school in Nasarawa State – Government Secondary School Nyanya-Gbagyi where there is no water. We intend to site a borehole in that school under our water sanitation programme.

Ofcourse, we will also intervene in the IDP camps where we hope to provide foods and clothings to the displaced persons; we will also plant more trees to reduce green house emission and support advocacy for polio. Remember that April 24 this year marks three years since Nigeria was declared polio free. Polio eradication, it must be stressed, is a key programme of the Rotary club worldwide. We in district 9125 are committed to this project. Rotary has contributed so much in that direction and our club has been in the forefront of kicking out polio not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

How does the club raise funds to embark on its various projects?

The club is composed of professionals from all walks of life. There are doctors, bankers, lawyers, journalists, politicians, academics, etc. they all have passion for humanitarian services. We task ourselves, we raise funds, we also get assistance from well-meaning Nigerians. Also, we receive funding from the Rotary International.

It is generally believed that the Rotary is an elitist club, is it true?

Yes, people who come into Rotary only come to part with something; they come to give, not to take. They have passion for philanthropy; they have the desire to serve humanity and to help make the world a better place. We need money to help put food on the table; we need money to provide for the poor; to help rebuild lives; to help the sick; the poor; the heart-broken widow, the victim of war and aggression. Rotary is a club that gives, not one that takes. Remember, it is stated in the Bible that blessed is the hand that gives. Yes, Rotary is an elitist club.

What other projects is your club currently engaged in?

At the moment, we are building a N1billion Rotary House, which would serve as the administrative headquarters of our club. We intend to sink a borehole there, we will also support the district by providing some infrastructure there. Our project committee is working round the clock to kick-start the project. Other areas include skills acquisition for the youths, economic empowerment, especially for women with special focus on the widows; we also intend to do advocacy for people living with sickle cell. At the moment we are planning to organise a 5km fun walk in partnership with other Rotary clubs and some organisations to sensitise people on the need to check their blood type or blood group. Other interventions in due course will include such areas as peace and conflict resolution as well as security.

You joined the Rotary Club of Abuja in 2015, today four years down the line you have become its president. What is responsible for this rather fast rise?

Three things: firstly, the members consider the fact that I have been quite active in the club; I also have passion for philanthropy, also I always make myself available to serve in any position. I was the club treasurer for two years, which is not often the case. Usually, a treasurer is supposed to serve for one year. They saw how I conducted the finances of the club with transparency. Anyway, they consider me fit to be president of the club and that was why I was elected.

Any message to the general public?

My message is more of an appeal to the general public. I call on people with the mind to serve and help the downtrodden, people with the desire to uplift humanity and fight for a better society to come and join Rotary Club so that together we can all leave the world better than we met it.