School Feeding: Group Commends Initiative

Nigerian Popular Theatre Alliance (NPTA), a non-governmental organization (NGO), has said the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, which is also a training of pupils on transparency and accountability and in their ability to make demands on quality public services from government, needs to be commended.

The programme manager of Nigerian Popular Theatre Alliance (NPTA), Ms Mary Okpe, who stated this in Kudan Local Government during a dissemination workshop for monitoring activities of the school feeding programme, said that on a general note, the pupils are excited about the food, no doubt, but the food is sometimes in short supply, partly because of the constant enrollment of pupils during the school term, which makes planning and budgeting challenging as far as the feeding programme is concerned.

“Therefore, the cooks are always struggling with balancing the number of pupils allocated with the actual number of pupils on ground to be fed. The climax of this worry is captured in the shortage of eggs,” she said.

The NGO further noted that at the local level, there are worries about the coherence of the structure; that is, the school based management committee, the schools and the LGA working together.

“Thus far, we have struggled with the participation of the various stakeholders and these three arms of the structure have, in one way or the other, made efforts to ensure the feeding programme is implemented and beneficial to the target audience”.