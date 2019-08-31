Totowu Community Where Children Are Not Captured In National Data Bank

Birth certificate is an important document that guarantees a child access to school, hospital, and other social services. Unfortunately, for children in Totowu community, their parents are yet to register their births and they are not captured in the national data bank. ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH reports.

Birth certificate has been proven very useful in most developed and developing societies in the world as it not only identifies a child, his date of birth, parents’ names, legal identity but also help in citizens’ data management.

Sadly, a good number of children in some rural communities have no knowledge of what a birth certificate is and how much they have been denied of this essential document. This is the case of children in Totowu community.

For the past 100 years, the Totowu Community in Ado-Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State has been grossly underdeveloped – no tap water, government-owned hospital and no tangible viable means of living.

While most of the adult population in the community are commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called Okada riders, it is heartbroken that the children may likely turn out to be like them because they have no means of official identification, hence government cannot plan for them, in terms of having access to school, hospital, job and other social services.

“Before you told us about the federal government birth certificate, our major problem was the bridge. We have pleaded with the government to help us construct a bridge that would link us to Lagos State, but all to no avail.

“If government cannot provide us a bridge, providing our children with the federal government birth certificate, so that they can be planned for won’t be too much to ask for.

“They are our future; we all want the best for them. We don’t want them to miss out in anything that they are entitled to. We want federal government to plan for them as well,” says Chief Abayomi Aluko, Akinrogun of Totowu Community.

Aluko told LEADERSHIP Weekend that most of their youths are either okada riders or engaged in menial jobs in Lagos because there is no tangible economic activity for them in Totowu community.

The chief continues: “If government can build the bridge for us, we believe development will come to us, because this is a community of 12 villages (Ejila-Awori namely Totowu, Odan Abuja, Odan Abuja 2, Imose, Ikogbo, Agilete, Igbo ota, Ipatira, Igbo odo, Itekun, Itagbe, Imuta and Igbesa) with over one million people, hence the reason we have been crying to our government to help us.

“While the bridge may cost government huge money and take longer time, the federal government birth certificate, like you said, is given free of charge. Our children’s future depend on it.

“So on behalf of my people, I am pleading with the National Population Commission (NPopC) to come to Totowu Community and register our children.

“All that the NPopC need to do is to talk to our baale who will then give the order that everyone in the community should ensure they obtain the FG birth certificate for their children from zero to 17 years,” he added.

Some of the community members who spoke with our correspondent also pleaded with NPopC to come and register their children.

Mrs Blessing Promise said, “I spent N550 to get the local government birth certificate for my seven-month-old son, and now you said I would need to get the one from federal government for my son to be recognized as a citizen of Nigeria.

“Thank God it is for free. I am pleading with NPopC to come to Totowu community, so that our children can also be recognize by the federal government.

“If our children can be given the federal government birth certificate, I will be very happy, because I have a 10-year-old child who doesn’t have.

“I have been looking for money to do it for him, because he will soon start school; now that you have told me it’s free of charge, I am pleading with government to come to our community,” Mrs. Suliat Bakare, another villager, said.

NPopC’s response

Though Totowu community has been tagged ‘hard to reach community,’ NPopC in Ogun State has promised to visit the community sooner than expected.

When our correspondent called the Ogun state director, NPopC, Mr Gbolahan Olude, he gave assurance that directives had been given to the registrars in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA.

He said, “We appreciate you for drawing our attention to that community. I have however directed the registrar in Ado-Odo/Ota to swing into action and he has organised a team of his staff to visit Igbesa axis on Monday (2nd September, 2019).

Different Strokes for Egan Community

While the people living in Totowu community are begging NPopC in Ogun State to come and provide the birth certificates to their children, the story is different in Egan community, in Alimosho LGA, Lagos State.

Located inside the Egan Primary Healthcare Centre, NPopC office is often deserted because most of the people living in the community do not see the need to register their children.

LEADERSHIP Sunday visited the Egan community recently and found out that some of the people are reluctant to do it for their children.

Some of the women who spoke with our correspondent said they had already obtained birth certificates at the place they gave birth. “Of what use is the federal government birth certificate to my child? Are they not the same birth certificate?” They asked.

That is the major challenge we are facing in this community, said the Registrar in Egan Community, Alimosho LGA, Mr Atolagbe Adebayo.

With the help of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Adebayo said they have been able to go out to educate the people on the need to obtain the NPopC birth certificate as against the ones they obtained from their churches, mosques or anywhere, which is unrecognized by the federal government.

He said, “A lot of them have started believing in us, because when their children want to start school, they will not be admitted until they get the federal government birth certificate.

“We have also started going out to educate them. We recently embarked on an outreach programme in Egan market and registered children from 0 to 17 years at the spot.

“In the middle of August 2019, we have registered up to 500 children, only because of the outreach programmes that we do from time to time.”

Benefits Of Birth Registration

The first identity that one can give his/her child is birth certificate and that is the only document that can grant a child access to school, hospital, job and other social services.

However, according to figures from the global birth registration portal; rapidsms.org, 17 million Nigerian children do not have birth certificates, representing the second highest globally, just after India which has 71 million unregistered children.

In Lagos for instance, the Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) 2016 revealed that over 48.6 per cent of under five children, representing about 1.4 million do not have their births registered.

Stakeholders who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend at a two-day media workshop on the need to scale up birth registration in Lagos, organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos State, in collaboration with UNICEF, said the importance of birth registration to a child cannot be over emphasised.

Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Sharon Oladiji, said birth registration provides legal and documentary evidence to certify a person’s existence, age, parentage, birth place, and nationality.

It enables a person’s eligibility for health care, admission into school, voting, obtaining a passport, employment, marriage, and helps check incidences of child abuse, child trafficking, early marriages, child labour, unlawful detention, Oladiji said, adding that records of deaths/death certificates provide legal evidence to inheritance of property and the rights of surviving spouses to re-marry.

“It provides data on fertility and mortality disaggregated by age and gender; provides data on causes of death, relative impact of specific diseases on mortality which can lead to policy interventions; provides data for planning in health, education, social security, insurance and provides indicators for monitoring population dynamics and development goals.

“It also helps government to have access to social and economic information like ageing population and planning; education and community planning; child and parental programs; population growth rate; ageing and economic impact and sub-regional growth and impact,” she added.

In terms of legal and civil use, Oladiji says it helps to confirm one’s national identity; citizenship and issuance of immigration passports; delineation of electoral wards and entities and serves in fraud prevention and control systems.

Birth registration data, when correctly collected, can therefore play an important role in the planning of a country’s economic and social development, Oladiji said, even as he noted that disaggregated population data can help to identify geographic, social, economic, and gender disparities within national boundaries.

She said registering the child will also ensure that resources are allocated to where they are really needed within different geographical areas or different groups in society.

According to her, the consequences of weak birth registration systems are incapacity to generate relevant public health data; national estimates and population planning and poorly functioning civil registration that directly affects the exercise of basic human rights.

To achieve free and universal birth registration, she advised that there is need to formulate and enact laws, improve service delivery, identify barriers, encourage innovation and forge community based-approaches.

When a child is not registered, there is no official record of his/her full name, says the Deputy Head of Department (HOD), Vital Registration Department, NPopC, Lagos state, Nwankwu Ikechukwu.

To scale up birth registration in Lagos State, Ikechukwu said there are 122 birth registration centres in the state, adding that the commission plans to create additional 26 centres.

At intervals, birth registration mop-up, an active form of registration whereby ad hoc registrars are mobilized to go from house to house to canvass birth registration, are embarked upon to register the births that are probably not registered during normal registration, says the deputy HOD..

“Mop-up has really helped to capture the children living on water and other hard to reach communities in order to boost registration of births and get wider coverage. The intervention of UNICEF to scale up Birth Registration in Lagos State cannot be over emphasized,” he added.

Notwithstanding the achievement in Lagos state, Ikechukwu said NPopC, Lagos state, is still confronted with myriad challenges like lack of suitable offices for comptrollers and registrars; touting of birth and death certificate; unhealthy rivalry between Lagos state council staff and NPopC registrars.

Others are late registration, ignorance, illiteracy, lack of awareness, analog method of registration, demand for money by registrars before issuing birth certificate, attitude of NPopC staff, insufficient workforce and resources and lack of public awareness on the importance of birth registration.

He however pleaded with the state government to employ more ad hoc registrars to enable the commission cover more areas, especially in hard to reach communities within the state.