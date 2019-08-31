Unknown Assailants Kill Commercial Motorcyclist In Ekiti

A middle-aged man, identified as Mr. Sunday Olorunleke, was reportedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons in his home.

Olorunleke said to be as a commercial motorcyclist, was allegedly killed in his residence located in Aba area, a suburb of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The father of two, according to a source, was alone in the house when the incident which has caused panic among the people in the area happened.

It was gathered that wife and children of the deceased have travelled out of Ado Ekiti since Wednesday and returned on Saturday morning to meet the lifeless body of the man in the pool of blood inside his room.

The source said the killing was suspected to have happened between Friday night and Saturday, adding that the deceased was sighted in the neighborhood on Thursday morning.

“The wife of the deceased put a call across to the some of the neighbours on Thursday when she could not reach her husband on phone and they informed her that they saw him that very day.

” We were shocked after the wife arrived yesterday (Saturday) morning and met the door closed and sought the assistance of people to break the door where she found her husband corpse on the floor lying in pool of his own blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti State, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the killing while speaking to newsmen via telephone.

Ikechukwu disclosed that investigation had commenced to apprehend the perpetrators, calling on the people to go about their normal lawful activities.

The police spokesman advised residents of the state to monitor strange faces and movements within their neighbourhood and report to the police for immediate action.