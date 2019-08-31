US Open: Djokovic, Serena Return To Court As Federer Progress

Novak Djokovic will look to keep recent shoulder injury at bay as he resumes his U.S. Open title defense in the third round, while Serena Williams will look to take another step closer to a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, today.

Djokovic will faces American Denis Kudla in a rematch of their second-round Wimbledon meeting, which the Serbian won in straight sets.

Williams will also be keen to avoid falling into an early hole after being dealt a scare when she dropped the first set in her second-round match against American Caty McNally.

The 37-year-old will cap the afternoon session on the main showcourt when she battles Wimbledon quarter-finalist Karolina Muchova for the first time in her career.

Meanwhile, British number two Dan Evans was outclassed as Swiss great Roger Federer rediscovered his best form to ease into the US Open fourth round.

Federer, 38, played with his trademark fluency in a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The third seed had dropped the first sets in both of his previous two matches, but played with a swagger.

Five-time champion Federer, who lost in the last 16 last year, will play David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta next.

The Swiss said he had done nothing differently in a bid to make a smoother start against Evans than he had against Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal and Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the earlier rounds.

“Sometimes you have just got to trust everything you’ve done for so long,” he said.

“Maybe Dan wasn’t feeling great today – he played yesterday and maybe that was a competitive advantage.

“I played well and enjoyed myself.”