Chairmanship Aspirant Arrested For Killing Of Villager
The police have arrested a former councillor and chairmanship aspirant from Bissanti ward in Katcha local government area of Niger State, Isyaku Musa, over the killing of a villager, Abubakar Nda Bida
LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered yesterday, in Minna, that the chairmanship aspirant was held as a suspect for the killing of a 47-year-old villager who was a fisherman by his thugs. It was alleged that the victim was killed in error and the thugs ran away.
It was, however, gathered that trouble started when some youths filling the potholes along the Bida-Minna Road at the bank of Nda chi village stream of Kakakpangi, begged the chairmanship aspirant for money but were not given and thus, allegedly booed him.
Peeved by the development, it was learnt that the thugs in the campaign retinue of the aspirant, started chasing the youths with stones and accidentally hit the villager who was fishing at the bank of the stream.
It was gathered that the fiercely looking thugs were hired from outside the state by the aspirant to help prosecute his chairmanship campaign ahead of the local government elections scheduled for November.
The police public relations officer (PPRO), Niger State Command, Abubakar Dan Inna, confirmed that they have the suspect in their custody, adding that investigation is on going.
