Covenant Of Loan Repayment To Drive N1trn Consumer Credit

The Bankers Committee rose from its 345th meeting in Lagos with a desire of increasing consumption, retail and mortgage credit. However to ensure that the drive for increased credit does not lead to a spike in NPLs and to obtain a covenant of loan repayment from customers, it is adding a new clause to the offer documents for loans. BUKOLA IDOWU writes.

Commercial banks in Nigeria have up till the end of this month (September 2019), to shore up their loan book to be at least 60 per cent of their deposit in a new move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase credit to individuals.

In a letter to all banks dated July, 03, 2019, the CBN had mandated all Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to maintain a Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019. The CBN further stated that failure to meet the regulatory requirement by the stated date, would result in charge of an additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

Presently the industry loan to deposit ratio stands at about 50 per cent and this had prompted many banks to kick off a massive loan drive, particularly to individuals in an effort to boost their loan book. If banks comply by the end of this month, not less than N1 trillion would have gone out into the system as new loans.

However, analysts believe that the increased retail and consumer lending is at a risk of poorer asset quality. Following the directive by the apex bank, analysts said forcing banks to lend under the current macro-economic conditions will result in a buildup in non-performing loans (NPLs), given the sluggish growth in the economy and the high risk in the operating environment – this could pose a risk to financial stability.

Rising NPLs

NPLs in the banking industry had soared to more than 37 per cent before the birth of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and had dropped to 2.96 per cent by 2014. However as the CBN began to harp on banks to increase lending NPLs began to rise.

According to data from the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), between 2015 and 2017, over 94 per cent of loans issued were under N1 million in value. NPLs had also began to climb, rising from 4.86 per cent in 2015 to 12.82 and 14.81 per cent in 2016 and 2017.

The NPL levels had soared to 16.21 per cent, but as it declined to 14.51 per cent, banks became more cautious in lending as many recalled their loan and were not giving out new loans. Many banks had resorted to making profit from government securities which is much less risky.

A member of the CBN Monetary Policy Committee, Robert Asogwa, had expressed concern that the size of the banking sector credit to the private sector, was declining to poorer level as CBN staff report shows that the industry gross credit recorded a 3.63 per cent decrease in April of 2018 and the lowest ever since January 2017, despite increases in total industry deposits.

To ensure that the increased loan drive does not end up becoming the downfall of the banks or a return to the pre-AMCON era, bankers and regulators in the industry including the CBN had sought a way out at the 345th Bankers Committee meeting held last week in Lagos.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that individuals who seek to obtain new loans in the banking industry, will now have to sign a new clause which states that in the case of default on the part of the debtor, the bank can take over all his or her deposits within the banking industry.

This new move is being helped by the Bank Verification Number (BVN) which ties together all the accounts of an individual across the Nigerian banking industry, be it microfinance bank, finance company, mortgage bank or investment bank.

The New Loan Clause

The clause comes as a form titled Global Standing Instruction, which is a mandate authorizing recovery of past due obligations from any and all deposit accounts maintained by a defaulter. The GSI is limited to debt recovery only and is limited to only individual accounts.

Although it can be used in recovery of repayment amount, the GSI cannot be used to recover any additional fees, charges or penal rate for defaulters.

To set up the mandate, customers will fill in their BVN, Credit Risk Management System (CRMS) number, the full repayment amount, the loan duration and the repayment account. The GSI is being maintained by NIBSS which is the custodian of BVN and holds records of all bank accounts in the country.

Once a debtor defaults on a loan, the GSI is triggered with the creditor bank activating the mandate on GSI Module specifying the recovery amount. Once triggered, the available accounts for recovery are identified, available balances for the accounts are retrieved and funds from the accounts according to Recover Logic are recovered.

Participating financial institutions by the GSI mandate must honor all transactions from NIBSS with a valid GSI Mandate code. The GSI Transactions can be triggered upon default on repayment, seven days after scheduled repayment date or before application of penal rates.

Growing Bank’s Confidence in Lending,

Speaking at the end of the Bankers Committee in Lagos last week, the CBN Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Aishah Ahmad, explained that the GSI is to give banks the confidence to increase retail lending.

Expressing the concern of the apex bank about the level of credit to the industry, she stressed the need for urgent requirement to use expanded credit to small and medium enterprises, retail and mortgage sectors as a way of revitalizing the economy by stimulating demand, expanding opportunities for businesses that served those sectors, where that demand will be and to grow the economy.

Noting the pronouncement that banks grow their loan deposit ratio to 60 percent by the end of September this year, she said the apex bank had also looked at challenges and factors that affect banks’ ability and willingness to lend.

“We are not unaware of some of the challenges of the reasons why credit has not been growing, part of that was the appetite of banks to lend especially where you have customers that willfully refuse to repay their loans and so in this respect we have come up with a new clause that we will be including in the offer letters that we will be granting going forward.

“This is going to be more or less a credit risk protection clause, that will be in all offer letters going forward. Basically it will contain the BVN details of the customers and the 10 numbers of the customers and more or less it will be a commitment by the customers that is taking the loan or a covenant that, in taking the loan you agree or promise to repay the loan and that you also agree that should you default on the loan the total amount of the asset, the total amount of deposit you have across the banking industry will be applied towards repaying the loan.

“This is not uncommon because banks already have right. There is something we call right of setoff within a bank, you take money from bank, take a loan the banks usually have a clause in the letter that allows the bank to repay your loan from all the assets you have with the bank so this is just extending it across the industry.

“We think that there are very honest Nigerians out there that are willing to take loans and repay their loans. However, we feel that those who do not pay or willfully do not pay is actually affecting others to have access to this credit”, she stated.

Ahmad expressed optimism that the GSI will enable banks to lend more with more confidence, enable more Nigerians to get access particularly to the SME, Retail sector and also revitalize the mortgage sector.

Asides the GSI, CBN Director, Banking Supervision, Ahmad Abdullahi noted that “We are also working with the credit scoring system in the industry, whereby all those that want to get a credit scope that will enable them have easy access to credit, that is another thing that will help improve credit in the industry.

Customers Opinion

Commenting on the new clause, customers remained divided on if they would want all their bank accounts emptied in a case where they default on their loans. To Debo Ogunranti, the GSI “is not the best. Bank accounts and assets pledged as collateral should be sufficient comfort for the lender and should be the only items put in jeopardy in a case of default.

“Some accounts may be linked to the BVNs of lenders which the money there are not theirs, for example, joint accounts, company accounts, accounts held in trust. Imagine what a raid on account, that account that you save your children’s school fees would mean if your lender can access it. The least the lender should do is to approach the court to obtain a garnishee order on the debtor’s account.”

To Adeola Oyebamiji, as “the rate of defaulters is on the high side such that sometimes the collateral isn’t enough. It is becoming high. So since all BVN accounts are linked I don’t agree to sweep off the account, but at least a post no debit (PND) on the account.”

On his part, Jide noted that “an average case in a Nigerian trial court takes an average of 4-6 years. Meanwhile inflation has reduced the value of the money lent to customers. I have seen a borrower sue banks and urging the court that they do not owe the bank a farthing, because excessive interest was charged. This goes on and on till 15 years after the case gets to the Supreme Court.”

Conclusion

In all, it is expected that banks will have more confidence in lending to individuals for consumption purposes, as the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje said the new loans will focus not just on SMEs and mortgage but also on credit for household purchases, school fees and other consumer credits. This is all in line to trigger spending and drive business activities that would spur the economy towards growth.