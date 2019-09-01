‘Fashion Has Uncovered My Tenacity, Resilience As A Business Woman’ – Indimi

Amma Indimi, a graduate of Architecture and Interior design, is the chief executive officer of Le Rouge. In this interview with khadijah Abdulkadir, she speaks about how she worked strategically to get her consumers to shop in Nigeria before traveling, against traveling to shop.

What inspired you to start Le Rouge?

I have always been a creative person right from a very tender age, so it has always been in me. Ten years ago, I decided to turn my hobby into a business with no initial income. The experiences I’ve gained through trial and error has always motivated me to keep on going higher and higher. It feels wonderful to know how far Le Rouge has gone with no financial help from my parents. Alhamdulillah, they’re very proud!

Who is your inspiration when it comes to fashion in Africa?

Honestly, I have looked at so many designers and have been inspired one way or the other by each of them. Predominantly, my own hustle alongside the hard work of my staff has been my biggest inspiration. Sometimes when I feel overwhelmed, I keep going because of my amazing team.

What is your comfort style and attire?

I like simple style. I feel comfortable and stylish in simple long dresses and a head scarf well accessorized

What has fashion taught you?

Fashion has further uncovered my tenacity and resilience as a fierce business woman.

What is your vision for Le Rouge?

My vision for Le Rouge has changed over the years. The brand started on the basis of creativity and art, producing one of a kind piece. But due to popular demand, we later fused creativity with commercialization. The brand then took a life of its own, creating a niche for simplicity in the Nigerian market.

What is your educational background?

I studied Architecture and Interior design, and Luxury Management!

What new concept do you hope to bring to the Northern fashion style?

Over the past years, Le Rouge has constantly released resort wear all year round, created from silk and flowy textiles (prints and solids). These are suitable to wear in Nigeria or on vacation. We’ve worked strategically to get our consumers to shop here before traveling, as opposed to traveling to shop.

Which Northern woman do you wish to call Le Rouge Woman?

The Le Rouge Woman is strong, graceful and playful.

What fashion statement do you live by, and apply to Le Rouge?

I actually have a few: “I like my money right where I can see it…hanging in my closet.” —Carrie Bradshaw

“Fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick to the same menu.” —Kenzo Takada

“I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman.” —Vera Wang

“Over the years I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who’s wearing it.” —Yves Saint Laurent

Where do you hail from?

I am from Maiduguri, Borno State.