NEWS
FG Delegation In Katsina, Condoles With DG NIA
A federal government delegation was in Katsina, yesterday, to condole with a prominent son of the state, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, the director general, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) following the death of his sister, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu.
In a message to the bereaved family, and to the government and people of the state, President Muhammadu Buhari, speaking through the chief of staff, Abba Kyari, expressed sadness over the loss of a valued citizen.
According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the leader of the delegation said: ‘‘Hajiya Aliyu will be missed by many for her compassionate side, helping fellow countrymen and women in distress anywhere she came across them.”
He prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to her beloved family members and friends to bear the loss.
In his remarks, the DG, NIA thanked the president for sending the condolence team to Katsina to condole and prayed for his safe return from Japan.
The delegation, which included a former secretary to the government of the federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, senior special assistant to the president, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and the Ambassador Designate to Chad, Ambassador Babagana Zanna, also visited the Government House, Katsina, where the president’s message to the government and people of the state was delivered to Governor Bello Masari.
FG Delegation In Katsina, Condoles With DG NIA
