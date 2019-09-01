Flood: NAF Airlifts Relief Materials To Mozambique, Zimbabwe

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted relief materials donated by the federal government to Mozambique and Zimbabwe to assist victims of the massive flooding which affected some communities in the two countries in April 2019.

NAF director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that the airlift missions, which were carried out on behalf of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), covered the delivery of critical relief materials such as drugs, medical supplies and treated mosquito nets donated by the federal government to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims.

In a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, Daramola said that the airlift missions were executed by NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft in furtherance of the NAF’s constitutional roles of projecting air power beyond the shores of Nigeria as well as providing military aid to civil authorities.

Daramola said that the C-130H airlifted 12,000 Kg (12 tonnes) of relief materials from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to the Maputo International Airport in Mozambique on 26th August, 2019, while 8,100 kg (eight tonnes) of materials were delivered at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday.

He added that the NAF aircrew and NEMA officials handed the items over to officials from the Nigerian High Commission in the two countries for onward delivery to their host governments.

Prior to this, he said that the NAF in May 2019 conducted the first batch of the airlift missions for NEMA using an ATR-42 aircraft in three sorties to airlift 15,000 kg (15 tonnes) of similar relief materials to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Daramola recalled that in August 2017, NAF airlifted 38,000 kg of FGN-donated relief materials to Freetown, Sierra Leone in the aftermath of the devastating mudslides and floods that ravaged the country.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has restated his commitment to ensuring a secured Nigeria as he commissioned a renovated block of 30 x 2-bedroom flats for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos.

Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said that the project was part of NAF’s barrack renewal efforts to ensure that its personnel live in decent and comfortable accommodation for effective and efficient service delivery.

Abubakar, who was represented at the event by the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command (AOC LC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abdulganiyu Olabisi, said that one of the priorities of his administration had been the provision of decent housing for personnel and their families.

This, he emphasized, was aimed at ensuring that personnel remained focused on their task of securing Nigeria and the citizens.

The CAS explained that the Service, over the last four years, had not only embarked on the construction of new residential accommodation but also ensured that the existing ones, which had become dilapidated, received adequate attention to address the challenges of accommodation for personnel in NAF units across the country.

While charging the occupants of the renovated blocks to mainten them, he noted that in the first quarter of 2019, similar buildings in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base were fixed.

“We have renovated two blocks of 30 x 2-bedroom flats this year, while the renovation of another block of 30 x 2-bedroom flats is ongoing and will be completed soon,” he said.