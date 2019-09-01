Group To Address People’s Expectation At LGA Levels

As part of efforts towards ensuring that the third tier of government in Nigeria achieves her full potentials in terms of service delivery, SEGNIP Promotions Limited, will, this week, commence a three-day Nigerian Local Government Development Summit that will avail participants the opportunity to address all matters that affect local governments and expectations of the people.

The summit, with support from the office of the secretary to the federation, political and economic office, department of states and local government affairs, as well as Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), will also extensively address the need for third tier of government to key into the federal government’s Social Investment Programme to enhance inclusive growth at the grassroots levels.

In a statement by the managing director of SEGNIP, Engineer Kayode Adegbayo, the summit, which will be held in Abuja, will further equip participants with necessary knowledge required to design and develop their own homegrown Social Assistance Scheme and framework based on peculiar needs and community characters to complement the federal government’s efforts.

SIGNIP, which championed the local government’s autonomy, will expose participants to the need for state governments to comply with the Revenue Allocation Formula, which stipulates that the states should contribute 20 per cent of their internally generated revenue to the local governments.

The MD further advocated for an amendment of the 1999 constitution as amended to provide, “for the areas of structure, functions, composition, establishment, funding status and other matters that affect local governments instead of delegating it to the state governments and the state Houses of Assembly”.