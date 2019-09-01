Heavy Rain Collapses Bridge Linking Adamawa, Gombe States

A bridge at Lafiya Lamurde, along Gombe-Yola road, has been cut off following a heavy down poor, yesterday, in Adamawa State.

The incident caused travelers to be stranded, as they were left with no other option than to return to where they were coming from.

A traveller, John Jamaica, who was on his way to Kano, lamented over the situation, describing it as unfortunate.

“Travelers are now stranded at Lafiya Lamurde, because the bridge has been washed away by heavy downpour.

”As a result of the downpour, travelers have been forced to take alternative routes through Lamurde.

”We are going through Lamurde’s alternative route at a snail pace and only God knows when we will leave this place”.

The road has been in a deplorable state since it was contracted for rehabilitation about three years ago.

Based on the substandard nature of the reconstruction, coupled with the snail speed at which the project was ongoing, federal government threatened to revoke the contract.

Jamaica urged federal government to, as matter of urgency, fix the road to enable free flow of traffic.

Efforts to contact the controller, Federal Ministry of Works in Adamawa, Salihu Abubakar, proved abortive.