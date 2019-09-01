Ignore My Body Language, Deal With Corrupt People

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his non-interference with the work of the anti-graft agencies, urging them to face their task squarely and go after financial criminals without giving any thought to his ‘body language’ or preferences.

The president gave the charge during the passing out parade of cadets of the EFCC Superintendent Course 8 from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that driven by the need for improved

professionalism and dedication to duty, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, had in 2016 commenced the training of the commission’s cadets at the NDA which produced EFCC’s “Course 7” officers in 2017 comprising 314 detective superintendents.

EFCC Course 8, whose passing out ceremony held yesterday, consisted of 328 investigative cadets.

President Buhari, who was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, identified corruption as the major cause of insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry and poverty in the country.

He lamented that corruption had retarded development and also brought a great embarrassment to Nigeria, especially before the international community.

He, therefore, called on the EFCC to redouble its efforts in clamping down on all corrupt persons irrespective of their status in the society.

“I took a conscious decision upon my election as President in 2015 not to interfere in the affairs of the anti- graft agencies. I have kept faith with that commitment. As young officers, you do not have to look

at my body language to do your work. Wherever you find corruption, go ahead and do your job the way you have been taught,” he told officials of the agency.

The president remarked that the overwhelming global opinion is that corruption has fuelled terrorism, banditry and political violence and denied millions of Nigerians access to good life, good health and sound education, adding that mass poverty fuelled by the theft of public funds had provided oxygen for insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and robbery in the country.

“Against this background, it might seem like a dream that cannot be fulfilled to talk about a corruption-free Nigeria. However, I have no doubt that with the mixture of political will, which my administration has demonstrated in the last four years, and the courage of the EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu, it is possible to have a society where the corrupt are reduced to endangered species,” he said.

Addressing the cadets, the president reminded them that much is expected from them in supporting the ongoing fight against corruption, hence he advised them to live above board.

He went on: “As part of efforts to boost the war against corruption in Nigeria, the EFCC has trained a total of 328 new investigative officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

“My charge to you today is to live by the values of discipline, integrity, selflessness, patriotism and professionalism which the NDA and EFCC are known for.

“I am indeed delighted by the conscious decision of these young men and women, to help our beloved nation tackle corruption – a malignant cancer which has blighted our development efforts over the years.

“It is my hope that you will join us in taking criminality and corruption out of governance so that our nation will be prosperous and safer for future generations. I therefore urge you to see your graduation today, not as a jamboree, but a clarion call for service delivery in line with the EFCC mandate of eradicating corruption in our society.

“It is my fervent hope that after today, you will dedicate yourselves to defending and protecting the commonwealth of this great country from the criminal elite who have mismanaged the nation’s resources and denied the majority of Nigerians the benefit of the country’s wealth through corruption.

“The nation’s investment in you in the last one year will only be meaningful if you sacrifice your youth to fight this scourge. We are counting on you to apply what you have learned in redeeming the country’s global image as a bastion of corruption.”

Meanwhile, the president said human his administration has made significant progress in the fight against corruption, especially cyber crime and financial crimes, and will not relent in ensuring that every corrupt person is brought to justice.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the event which we are witnessing today fits perfectly into the Next Level agenda of my administration. The fight against corruption remains a cardinal programme of government.

Significant progress has be made with the implementation of the Single Treasury Account, TSA, and the whistle blower policy of government which has helped block leakages and facilitate the recovery of stolen funds.

‘The priority going forward is to consolidate on the gains of the past few years. We therefore need the talents and youthful zeal of these anti-corruption combatants to take the fight against graft to the next level. My administration is totally committed to creating the right environment for all officers of anti- corruption agencies to do their work without let or hindrance.

“I urge you, new officers of the commission to key into the next level vision of anti-corruption campaign of our administration, so as to build a good society where our children will be happy to live and achieve their potentials, where our nationality will not be scrutinised at international airports; where our image as a nation will not attract ridicule in the comity of nations.”

The president pledged his administration’s continued to support the work of the EFCC, which it praised for its effectiveness in the tracing and recovery of stolen assets and the prosecution of politically exposed persons accused of grand corruption.

“My overall vision for this and future generation of Nigerians is to bequeath to you a nation that is not shackled by corruption. But all of us have critical roles to play to make this happen. It calls for total vigilance and the resolve by all to support the fight against corruption.

“Members of the EFCC Cadet Course 8, and indeed all officers of the Commission, must therefore be on guard and put in your earnest efforts to preserve our country’s economy and protect this generation and the next generation,” he said.