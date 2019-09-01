Imperial Logistics Increase Stake In MDS Logistics

UAC of Nigeria (UACN) Plc said that it has entered into an agreement with Imperial Logistics Limited, under which the company proposed to increase its shareholding in MDS Logistics Limited, from 49 per cent to 57 per cent, by acquiring an additional eight per cent shareholding from UAC.

UACN in a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday said that the transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals. Under the terms of the transaction, Imperial Logistics will transfer selected profitable contracts to MDS and pay $2.4 million in cash. The transaction is based on a $40 million equity value for MDS.

MDS is a Nigeria leading integrated logistics service provider. Through its network of warehousing and distributions assets, MDS links manufacturers with customers in more than 400 cities and villages across Nigeria. MDS is a critical supply chain and distribution partner to some of Nigeria’s leading corporates.

Imperial Logistics is mainly an African and Eurozone logistics provider of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship, customised to ensure the relevance and competitiveness of its clients. The group is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa and employs over 25,000 people in 32 countries.

Chief executive of African Regions for Imperial Logistics, Johan Truter explains, “Core to Imperial Logistics’ strategy is working with strong partners as we seek to expand our businesses across Africa. We consider Nigeria to be a strategically important market and are excited to continue our partnership with UAC to grow MDS and expand its service offering to clients.”

Group managing director of UACN, Fola Aiyesimoju, said, “The transaction is an important milestone for UAC and consistent with our strategy of working closely with partners in empowering best-in-class management teams.

Managing director of MDS, Taiwo Ajibola, said “We at MDS remain focused on leveraging our assets, technology and capabilities to deliver value to our clients. We will continue to benefit from the strengths of our shareholders, Imperial Logistics and UAC.”