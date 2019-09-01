Islamic New Year: Sultan Declares Sunday 1st Day Of Muharram 1441 AH

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Sept 1 as the first day of Muharram 1441AH.

Abubakar made the declaration in a statement issued, yesterday, in Sokoto by Prof Sambo Junaidu, chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, to the Sultanate Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the declaration of the moon will usher in the Islamic New Year.

NAN also reports that the first month, Muharram, is one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Holy Quran.

The other months are the seventh month, Rajab, the 11th month, Dhu al-Qi’dah and the 12th month, Dhu al-Hijjah.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the national moon sighting committee, did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the moon of Muharram 1441 AH.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, Sept 1, as the first day of Muharram 1441 AH.”

NAN reports that the Sultan had, on Thursday, directed Muslim Ummah to look for the new moon of Muharram from Friday.(NAN)