Jega, Asset To Our Party – PRP

The national leadership of the Peoples Redemptions Party (PRP) has described the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, as an asset to the party and Nigeria.

The party said that it would remain steadfast in giving him another resounding welcome.

In a statement the PRP issued yesterday, which was entitled “Re: Jega Comes Under Attack Over Role In Deregistering PRP”, its national publicity secretary, Abdul Gombe, said: “The PRP as a party values the membership of Prof. Attahiru Jega and the contributions he has made towards strengthening democracy in the country as evidenced in the peaceful transfer of power from a governing party to opposition and thus, cannot allow agents of progress tarnish his image.”

The party disowned an alleged self-acclaimed national youth leader, Mr. Lawan Musa, for using the PRP’s name to attack Jega in an article published in a national daily (not LEADERSHIP).

While declaring that Musa was never a PRP member and can therefore not use its name to attack persons of noble character, Abdul Gombe said: “The statement published in a national daily and credited to one Mr. Lawan Musa who claims to be the national youth leader of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on the alleged actions and or inactions of the former INEC boss, Prof. Attahiru Jega in the deregistering of the party is, to say the least, pedestrian and should be treated as such.

“His assertions in the said publication could have been ignored but for the unsuspecting public and members of our party who may take the figment of someone’s imagination as facts; it therefore becomes an obligation to respond to these unfounded and irresponsible allegations.

“To set the records straight, there is no known record in the party that shows the said Mr. Lawan Musa, is a member of the PRP, talk more of his claim of being an official. The PRP officially elected national youth leader is Mr. Olajide Wolimoh. Lawan Musa is therefore an imposter and a fraud and should be treated as such and disregarded by the public.

“Second, Musa’s submission in the news report claiming that ‘the fact is that I was there as IPAC secretary when PRP was deregistered’ shows his shallow knowledge of the organisation he purportedly claims to have been part of. For the avoidance of doubt, the PRP as a party has never been part of IPAC as an association and does not participate in its activities as it is a creation of government to neutralise the CNPP of which PRP was a founding member.

“It therefore beats all imagination as to where he got the information he bandied about as facts. He is obviously an ignorant student of history,” Abdul Gombe said.