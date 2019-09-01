Jubilation As Akeredolu Begins Reconstruction Of 20 Years Abandoned Road

There was wild jubilation by residents, motorists and farmers in Afin and Eshe, both in Akoko, Ondo State, as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commenced the rehabilitation of 20 years abandoned road.

The road project, awarded to Cappa and Dabalto Construction Company, was flagged off, yesterday, by Ondo State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Saka Ogunleye.

The residents of Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, who had been battling with deplorable state of Okeagbe-Afin-Ese-Ogbagi, were full of hope, excitement and joy when they saw earth moving road equipment working on the road as directed by the governor.

The road had been abandoned for over 20 years, making it difficult for both human and vehicular movements, while motorcycles became most popular means of transportation, charging exorbitant fares.

A community leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, who spoke with our correspondent, said that socio-economic activities in the area had worsened, as farmers couldn’t get their farm produces transported to the market.

He commended Governor Akeredolu for not forgetting rural communities who were predominantly farmers and relied on farm produces to make ends meet.

He noted that both Afin and Eshe communities would never forget the governor, as this would equally reduce rural urban drift by young school leavers.

Kilani also lauded the tireless efforts of the state commissioner for Town Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Rasheed Badmus, an indigene of Afin Akoko, who had assured his people of the governor’s fulfillment of his electioneering campaign promises.

A transporter, Mr Abu Temitero, expressed hope that the state government would put contractors on their toes to complete the road project as scheduled.

A market women leader and the Oloribirin of Afin, Mrs Abike Akintola, also commended both the governor and the commissioner for coming to the rescue of the ancient towns affected by the road.

She noted that market women would now be patronising both Afin and Eshe markets.