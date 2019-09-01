NEWS
Kano Govt To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque
The Kano State government has vowed to sue Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over the demolition of Rainbow Town Central Mosque in the Trans-Amadi Area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje through his media aide, Abba Anwar, described the “story of mosque demolition in Rivers State as shocking and promised that necessary lawful action must be taken over the happening.”
Anwar, who issued a statement on the incident yesterday in Kano, quoted Ganduje as saying that “we will institute legal action against this demolition of the mosque as well contest it with appropriate authorities for redress.”
He said: “We received this information with high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities.
“As a government, we have started reaching the appropriate quarters on the demolition. Kano State is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should therefore improve on that and remain calm and be peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another,” he said.
