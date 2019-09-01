Kano Plans Law To Curb Rising Divorce Rate

Kano State government is to enact a law, to regulate increasing rate of divorce among spouses in the state.

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje said the law, when enacted, would ensure earmarking of substantial part of husband’s wealth as monthly stipend to the divorced wife.

Ganduje, who spoke over the weekend, lamented over increased divorce, thereby, subjecting the ‘Zawarawas’ to untold hardship and prostitution.

“We will enact a law to ensure that substantial part of the husband’s wealth is given to the divorced wife as monthly stipend.

“I believe by so doing, we may be able to curtail prevalence rate of divorces in Kano.

“Nigerians, especially those from Northern zone, find it very easy to divorce wives with whom they have spent years.

“Sometimes, they even divorce their wives whom they have been with for over 40 years without strings attached.’’

Gov Ganduje made the statement while in Yola to grace the wedding ceremony of son of Prof J D Amin, former vice chancellor, University of Maiduguri.

He urged for synergy among security agencies to address insecurity in the country.

“What needs to be done to curtail insecurity is effective coordination among security apparatus in the country.”

He said the state governments should provide equipment and create enabling environment for security agencies to discharge their duties effectively.

“We should ensure that community participation is fully involved.

“The state governors must be interested in finding out the actual cause of insecurity as there could be religious or tribal colouration.”

The governor said Kano State had installed CCTV cameras to track criminals and their criminalities in the state.

The state government is serving as catalyst to bring unmarried women and men together by providing them with support to become husbands and wives.

“Most of the marriages conducted through mass wedding processes had high sense of sustenance.”