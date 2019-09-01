NEWS
Lagos Denies Hounding Northerners
The Lagos State government, yesterday, denied rumours making rounds that it is hounding northern citizens with the arrest of 123 suspects said to be indigenes of Jigawa State in northern Nigeria by the State Task Force.
The government, in a statement, issued yesterday, by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, affirmed the state government’s commitment to the security and well- being of law abiding residents of the state, noting that the mass movement of the arrested suspects with large quantity of used motorcycles aroused the suspicion of Lagosians, who duly alerted men of the State Task Force.
Omotoso further said that Lagos a haven for law-abiding residents, and foreigners with legitimate intentions.
The Lagos State government allayed the fears expressed, especially on social media that the arrests were directed at a particular section of the country, stressing that this is the handiwork of mischief-makers.
“It must be emphasised that the checks and arrests made by men of the Lagos State Task Force, was a proactive step, against speculated cases of Boko haram insurgency and banditry attacks across the nation. The case on hand is purely a security matter, which the Lagos Police Command is capable of handling professionally.
“The administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has clearly stated that Lagos is home for all, and will continue to make it the most preferred destination in the world.”
According to him, on the directives of the state commissioner of police, Mr Zubairu Muazu, the arrested suspects have been moved to the state police command where they are being profiled and if nothing incriminating is established against them, they will be released immediately.
MOST READ
NBA: Setting Agenda For The Future
Stanbic IBTC Reports 16% Drop In PAT, Offers N10bn Interim Dividend
Imperial Logistics Increase Stake In MDS Logistics
South-East Governors Ban Herdsmen With AK 47, Cutlasses
Niger Community Seeks To Return Home After Clash
‘Okorocha’s Attack On Govt Official Affront On Imo People’
FG Delegation In Katsina, Condoles With DG NIA
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES16 hours ago
5 Principles Of Self-confidence!
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Much Ado About Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primaries
- INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Nigeria Groomed, Molded And Toughened Me – Yetunde
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Blame Us If This Govt Fails, Says Defence Minister
- NEWS1 hour ago
Heavy Rain Collapses Bridge Linking Adamawa, Gombe States
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
African Countries Import $50bn Worth Of Food Annually – AfDB
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Totowu Community Where Children Are Not Captured In National Data Bank
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Kano Plans Law To Curb Rising Divorce Rate