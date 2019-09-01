Lagos Denies Hounding Northerners

The Lagos State government, yesterday, denied rumours making rounds that it is hounding northern citizens with the arrest of 123 suspects said to be indigenes of Jigawa State in northern Nigeria by the State Task Force.

The government, in a statement, issued yesterday, by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, affirmed the state government’s commitment to the security and well- being of law abiding residents of the state, noting that the mass movement of the arrested suspects with large quantity of used motorcycles aroused the suspicion of Lagosians, who duly alerted men of the State Task Force.

Omotoso further said that Lagos a haven for law-abiding residents, and foreigners with legitimate intentions.

The Lagos State government allayed the fears expressed, especially on social media that the arrests were directed at a particular section of the country, stressing that this is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“It must be emphasised that the checks and arrests made by men of the Lagos State Task Force, was a proactive step, against speculated cases of Boko haram insurgency and banditry attacks across the nation. The case on hand is purely a security matter, which the Lagos Police Command is capable of handling professionally.

“The administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has clearly stated that Lagos is home for all, and will continue to make it the most preferred destination in the world.”

According to him, on the directives of the state commissioner of police, Mr Zubairu Muazu, the arrested suspects have been moved to the state police command where they are being profiled and if nothing incriminating is established against them, they will be released immediately.