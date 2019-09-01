Makinde Kicks Off E-Registration Of Migrants To Enhance Security

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has kicked off Migrant E-Registration, assuring that the programme would enhance security of lives and property in the state.

Makinde, who launched the e-registration programme at the state’s headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said that his administration was ready to do everything to enhance peace, safety and adequate security of lives and property among all residents in the state.

While noting that security was directly linked with economic expansion initiatives, he stated that no meaningful development could take place in a chaotic environment.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement in Ibadan, quoted the governor as saying that the Migrants E-Registration exercise would enhance internal security by helping to identify, verify and determine the migration status of resident migrants in the state in particular.

Makinde said that the programme was coming at the appropriate time when Nigeria had security challenges, nationally.

He said the Migrants E-Registration, “is coming at the appropriate time to address national security, it is being done nationally but we are interested in it, particularly in Oyo State, because we share borders with neighbouring coun tries. countries.

“This administration places high premium on peace, safety and security of lives and property as no meaningful development can occur in any place where is there is no adequate security. This is because no investor would want to invest in a place where his money will go down the drain.

“Where there is no peace, there can be no development. Hence, I appreciate the introduction of this Migrants E-Registration and thereby, further perceive this service as a good partner in progress and capable of living up to their security expectations”, he said.

He urged all employers and landlords of foreigners in the state to see it as a point of duty to key into the laudable programme, stressing that security should be a collective responsibility for all members of the society.