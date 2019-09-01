Malaria: X-raying Nigeria’s Alarming Statistics

Malaria remains a dangerous disease that should not be underestimated as it is identified as a leading cause of death, claiming the life of one child every two minutes. PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA and ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBE examines efforts at reversing the alarming statistics of the country’s population at risk of malaria.

It is worrisome that while the federal government has made major strides towards reducing the incidence of malaria, in certain parts of the country the threat remains very real.

Studies have revealed that more than 250, 000 children die from malaria every year, adding that children under five are at greatest risk of its life-threatening complications Worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the 2018 edition of the World Malaria Report confirms the findings of the 2017 report and revealed an increase of 3.5 million cases of malaria in the ten highest burden African countries, as compared to 2016.

The Nigeria Malaria Fact sheet estimates that 97 per cent of Nigeria’s population are at risk of malaria with an estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per year in Nigeria compared with 215,000 deaths per year in Nigeria from HIV/AIDS.

Identifying funding gap as a major challenge, the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) has said that Nigeria needs N168.71billion to fill funding gap for the provision of vaccine, mosquito nets, medicine and injection in order to eradicate malaria by 2020.

NMEP deputy director, Tim Obot, stated this while delivering a speech titled, ‘Bridging the Resource Gap in Malaria Elimination,’ at a programme organised by the agency and the Federal Ministry of Health, recently in Abuja.

He said although the federal government and international agencies have been sponsoring programmes for the elimination of malaria in the country, the huge gap was capable of increasing morbidity and mortality in the country.

“For us to ensure that we can walk into a health facility and get treatment after being tested positive for malaria, we have to fill the present huge gap of N168.71billion that we have. There are 13 states that are without support in Nigeria and those states need N126billion for the malaria pragmatic needs.”

Meanwhile, WHO recently launched the world’s first malaria vaccine known as RTSS for children up to two years of age, in three Africa countries namely Malawi, Ghana and Kenya.

With the commencement of the pilot introduction of RTSS, the world’s first antimalarial vaccine for partial protection of children against malaria in Africa, it is expected that the success of the trial will catalyze global effort at elimination of the scourge.

WHO DG, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said even though tremendous gains have been made from bed nets and other measures have been put in place to control malaria in the last 15 years, progress has stalled and even reversed in some areas.

He said “We need new solutions to get the malaria response back on track, and this vaccine gives us a promising tool to get there. The malaria vaccine has the potential to save tens of thousands of children’s lives.”

Expressing Nigeria’s hope and commitment towards malaria control, former minister of health, prof. Isaac Adewole, at a press briefing to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, said the country is anxiously looking forward to a very good outcome of the Malaria vaccine.

He re-emphasized the fact that malaria is still a public health challenge as World Malaria Report, revealed that Nigeria still accounts for 25 per cent of the global malaria burden.

“We also account for 19 percent of deaths from malaria. Though funding for malaria control has remained relatively stable since 2010, we need to improve on the level of our investment to achieve a reduction of at least 40 per cent in malaria case incidence and mortality rates globally by 2020.

Speaking on the federal government’s commitment to eliminating the scourge, the minister said the federal government has developed innovative programmes that will increase access to funds for malaria programme implementation.

Some of these programmes, he said include the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, the Save One Million Lives Project adding that the federal government is also soliciting for additional funding support for malaria programme.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2018 approved an incentive funding of $18.5 million for procurement of Long Lasting Insectcide Treated Nets(LLIN). Adding that the federal government also carried out LLINs replacement campaigns in eight States with support from partners.

In four of the Global Fund supported States, Adewole said Information, Communication, Technology for Development (ICT4D) was deployed for the LLINs replacement campaign implementation and in all, a total of 24,730,896 LLINs were distributed across the eight states.

To ensure that Nigerians are continuously protected from the scourge of malaria and ensure effective monitoring of the malaria vector, Adewole said the federal government have gone further to establish three new sentinel sites for vector surveillance in Osun, Niger and Kano States. “This has increased the number of vector sentinel sites in the country to 14.

“Currently, a drug efficacy therapeutic test is on-going to assess the efficacy of recommended antimalarial drugs in additional four sites. Also, seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention in the Sahelian region was also conducted to reduce morbidity and mortality among children less than five years during peak transmission season in Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto and Jigawa States,” he added

The former minister also said that this has resulted in reduction in malaria incidence among children less than five years of age, as the federal government is currently scaling up its implementation to Kano, Katsina and Yobe States.

Meanwhile, a new coalition of civil society organisations – Civil Society for Malaria Elimination (CS4ME) was recently launched to empower communities and civil society to join together to advocate for more effective, sustainable and people-centred, malaria programmes.

Founder and Executive Director, Speak Up Africa, Yacine Djibo said, “After launching the original Zero Malaria Starts with Me campaign five years ago, we are excited to see it being brought to global attention and look forward to working closely with leaders in Ghana and Sierra Leone to build the campaign in their countries.

“With the support of country leaders, policymakers, academics and local communities across the continent we can achieve zero malaria in our lifetime.”

CEO of Comic Relief, Liz Warner, said “Comic Relief is proud and excited to be supporting Zero Malaria Starts with Me. It is a bold ambition and will require massive commitment and dedication. Working with our African partners and with African leaders we support this hugely positive initiative.”

CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo called on countries, including both malaria affected and donors, to step up their investment in fighting the disease and encouraging communities and individuals to take ownership of the malaria fight.

Meanwhile, a retired Community Health worker, Mrs Susan Edum said, “One of the best ways to avoid getting malaria is to avoid getting bitten – especially by the infectious female anopheles mosquito.”

She said, while mosquitoes are mostly prevalent at certain times of the year they can be highly persistent in their efforts to bite you. It is also worth noting that the malaria-carrying anopheles mosquito is silent and you will therefore not necessarily know that you have been bitten.

According to her, “ There are a number of precautions that can be taken to avoid being bitten. As mosquitoes are most active at dusk it may be wise to stay indoors at that time. Alternatively, be sure to protect yourself properly against mosquitoes by wearing long trousers, long shirtsleeves and socks with your shoes in order to minimise exposed skin that can be bitten. “

Edum explained that the most effective insect repellents are those containing DEET. It is however imperative to reapply it to exposed areas four hourly. “Where you sleep and stay is another important consideration. Tents and other accommodation should be properly protected with mosquito gauze and treated regularly with insect repellent.

Sleep under repellent treated mosquito nets. A fabric spray for clothes, curtains, bedding and tents, is useful in achieving a mosquito free environment. Electric repellent mats and burning coils may also be effective she advised.