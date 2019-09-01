Motor Sports Will Promote Tourism, Create Jobs – Onalaja

Executive producer of the Cars and Stars television (TV) show, Mr. Taiwo Onalaja has enjoined Nigerian government and private bodies to embrace motor sport in the country, because it has the potential to drive tourism, create jobs and generate billions of dollar into the country’s economy.

While speaking at the premiere of the season two of the premium car show titled ‘Cars and Star’ at Lekki recently, Onilaja said “Our objective as a TV show is to develop the motor sport culture in Nigeria. Aside wealth chain the programme is going to generate, the show is also designed to encourage and develop proper safety and maintenance culture amongst Nigerians.

“We want Nigerians to value safety that is why we have partnered with the Road Safety Coalition Group so as to enlighten us more on this aspect, you are going to see on the show safety, driving and maintenance service guaranteed.

“So proper safety and maintenance culture is very important through our show; we believe everyone and our audience that watch the show and we hope that they develop this cultures and be more conscious of safety.

“With these initiative I believe we can reduce road fatalities, incidence of accidents and the rest. So it’s a high priority for us on the show to develop safety consciousness,” he said.

Onilaja further emphasised on the two objectives that back off the show includes the promotion and development of the Nigerian auto industry. He stressed, “We believe very strongly that Nigerians like their cars, we have over 90 per cent of new car dealerships doing business in Nigeria, as well as used car market.

“Meanwhile reports say we are the second largest importer of cars from Europe and United States and we are passionate about our cars. So we are developing this culture, we are promoting the brands that are doing business here in Nigeria, hence our partners.”wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww