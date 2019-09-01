NBA: Setting Agenda For The Future

The annual national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is reputed to be the largest gathering of lawyers in Africa. The just concluded 59th edition, featured over 40 technical and showcase sessions where subject-matter experts, business leaders and renowned political leaders in various fields of human endeavour discussed issues of national importance. OLUGBENGA SOYELE examines some of the high points of the conference, which had over 12,000 practitioners in attendance.

he last five years has been described as very eventful and somewhat controversial years for the Nigerian Judiciary, as issues of image, perception and trust which plagued the third arm of government has refused to go away.

The challenges facing the judiciary are multi-dimensional and numerous, some are institutional while others are inherent in the socio-political set up of the country.

Over the years, several reforms have been introduced to improve the system, but there is still a lot to be done to tackle issues of corruption among judicial officers, lack of independence, the high cost of litigation, delays, prison congestion, how to shield the judiciary from political influence, and reforming the process of appointment of judges.

So it was with these challenges in mind that the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) held its just concluded Annual General National Conference with the theme, “Facing The Future” in Lagos.

The NBA Annual General Conference presents a unique yearly opportunity for legal practitioners to interrogate the very essence of the profession and share latest knowledge and innovative ways of delivering effective solutions to clients and the country.

According to the President of the NBA, Paul Usoro, (SAN), the theme of the conference was borne out of the conviction and need to invest in a sustainable foundation for an optimistic future for Nigeria which has just welcomed a new democratic administration following the 2019 general elections.

Usoro also noted that in the life of this government, the country has witnessed mixed fortunes, including the end of boom period, a recession and a slow recovery, events which underscore the exigencies for a well-defined, deliberate template for ‘facing the future’ with the courage and determination required to succeed.

In addition, he stated that the conference addressed issues of the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, access to justice and protection of fundamental human rights, the economy and how to pilot the present economic situation in order to assure a better future.

The President of the Nigerian Bar further maintained that the conference will interrogate the current legal regulatory environment, lawyers’ response to technology and preparedness to harness these tools for efficient legal services delivery and a technology driven judiciary.

Recognising the great responsibilities on his shoulders, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad in his speech at the opening session of the conference said he was ready to lay down his life to defend the independence of the judiciary.

Justice Muhammad said the judiciary under him will continue to dispense Justice without fear or favour as he could not be intimidated or cowed by anybody to undermine the judiciary or the administration of Justice in Nigeria.

He said, “By the grace of Almighty God, I will tenaciously hold onto that even until that very moment of my last breath on earth.

“Let me assure this assembly, we don’t look at anybody’s face or feelings before making our decisions.

“If there is any deity to be feared, that deity is the Almighty God. We will never be subservient to anybody, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

Justice Muhammad also noted that one of the fundamental issues affecting the independence of the judiciary is funding particularly at the state level.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria therefore appealed to stakeholders in the country to allow the judiciary to enjoy its independence by adequately funding it.

He said that budgeted allocations to the judiciary must be deducted from the first line charge so that heads of courts would not have to go cap in hand to beg for funding from the executive.

While describing the theme of the conference, “Facing the Future,” as apt, the CJN said though some, out of pessimism or timidity, might describe the future as bleak, “for the judiciary, under our watch, I can assure you that, by the grace of God, the future looks bright.”

He said, “Since my appointment as the Chief Justice, my focus has been on reinventing our processes, providing speedy and quality administration of justice, strengthening our structures from the Supreme Court to other courts of records and stamping out corruption from the system.”

Justice Muhammad also condemned the actions of some lawyers who file cases that have already been decided by the Supreme Court.

He admonished lawyers to desist from the practice of filing needless appeals at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, warning that the apex court would be unsparing in punishing “blatant abusers of the court processes.”

The CJN insisted that the attitude contributes to delay in the administration of Justice in the country and that the apex court will continue to punish such lawyers in accordance with the rules of legal practice.

Also speaking at the event, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) said the Buhari administration will continue to sustain the independence of the judiciary.

Malami, who declared the conference open on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the federal government has demonstrated its respect for the judiciary by not dictating to the judiciary and accepting adverse court judgments without questions.

Malami said the Buhari government was committed to strengthening institutions in the country.

He said, “We have had to disrupt the age-long wrong assumptions and historical narratives of the presumed immunity of sacred cows in our society, simply to demonstrate that henceforth the law will be used as a potent instrument to regulate the activities of all persons and institutions in our country in a fair and transparent manner.”

In his address, the President of the International Bar Association (IBA), Horacio Bernardes Neto urged the NBA to protect and promote the rule of law, stressing that it should not to be traded for anything.

Neto, who was the guest speaker for the conference, stated that “rule of law should not be taken for granted, it should not be traded for anything, it has to be pure because anything short of that is not it. Rule of law entails freedom of speech, free press, liberty of speech, independence of the judiciary and legal secrecy, among others,” he said.

Explaining the future of legal services, he said there was the need for lawyers to live in accordance with the dictates of the rule of law, as a commitment to promoting and safeguarding it.

He added that in terms of generational distribution, a number of authors pinpoint the incorporation of the millennial generation to the legal market, as having a significant impact, not only in the demographic mix, but also in the emergence of new values in the legal profession.

He identified emergence of new forms of value creation, technological developments and innovation, regulatory innovations with a global impact and regulatory gaps, globalisation and shift of

economic power to emerging markets, as some of the factors driving change in legal services.

Other factors, he said are new skills demand and growing misalignment between legal education and practice, as well as changing demographics and values in the legal services market.

Apart from the opening plenary session, two of the breakout sessions generated serious interest among the over 12 thousand participants at the conference. The first had the sub-theme, “Code of Conduct Tribunal: A Clash Of Judicial And Executive Powers”, while the other was “The Rule of Law Symposium”.

The session on the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which was moderated by Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi(SAN), tried to x-ray the vast array of powers wielded by the CCT, the possibility or otherwise of abuse and overreach, and the question of where its accountability truly lay, whether it is to the Presidency, or to the National Judicial Council, etc.

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria, including: Chief Mike Ozekhome, Rotimi Jacobs, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Chief Wole Olanipekun argued that there is a need to review the laws establishing the Tribunal.

In his contribution to the discussion, Jacobs stated that the purpose of the CCT/CCB is to check corrupt practices of public servants in service and for public servants to display a high level of morality and accountability.

He noted that the CCT is not an executive body and so should not be seen as one. He also argued that the Act establishing The CCT itself is so archaic, that one can not say whether they are criminal or civil in nature and that the provisions of the Act needs to be reviewed to become more potent in fighting corruption in public offices.

On his part, Adegboruwa described the CCT as an orphan because to him, the law is silent on how the other two members of the tribunal will be appointed. He pointed out that any infraction carried out by a judicial officer should be referred to the National Judicial Council to handle first.

He said, ”The CCT has no parents, so it lies as an orphan. The funding of the tribunal is shrouded in some kind of mystery. The source of CCT’s power is dual, the CCT 1991 Act is established by the Military and the 1999 Constitution, and they are presently flying in the air.”

Chief Ozekhome, on the other hand submitted that the CCT as it is today is an appendage of the executive and so he likened it to being a Bat, who goes to hold meetings with the animals, claiming it is an animal like them and still goes to hold meetings with the birds claiming it is a bird too.

According to him, such a body should be subjected to internal mechanism control by the National Judicial Council. ”The CCT has powers to punish people, but it is not a Court of Superior Record, not subject to any control of anybody.

”The CCT Act violates the doctrine of “covering the field” and for one to unbundle the CCT, the 1999 Constitution must be amended. The CCT is not a Superior Court of law but an inferior tribunal,” he said.

Describing the nature of the Nigerian judiciary, he said that it is as one Lion led by 100 sheep, and that it is better to have a 100 sheep led by one Lion.

Mallam Yusuf Ali, on his part, observed that the problem of judicial timidity needs to be addressed. According to him, for a body that doesn’t have the powers to convict anyone, why does it have the powers to grant bail and refuse bail?

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Frances Ikpome, while responding to the question on judicial timidity, advocates for the financial independence of the Judiciary because that way, Judges will stop being timid and start becoming courageous.

Concluding, she said that this is so “as one cannot fight the hand that feeds him”.

The general consensus at the end of the session appeared to be that the constitution should be amended as soon as possible in order to reposition the CCT for better performance.

The Rule of Law Session of the conference equally generated some fireworks, as two senior lawyers, Chief Ozekhome and Femi Falana (SAN) disagreed sharply over lawyers’ response to the removal of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen (rtd).

The CCT, on April 19, convicted Onnoghen of falsely declaring his assets after failing to reveal the money he held in foreign bank accounts.

His earlier suspension over the charges pending trial by President Muhammadu Buhari in January, weeks before the presidential election, caused a political storm and divided Nigeria’s legal community.

Before the drama between the lawyers, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was one of the panelists at the NBA session, revisited the Onnoghen saga. The lawmaker stated that the NBA failed Onnoghen, because, according to him, the federal government unlawfully removed the ex top judge.

Abaribe, who is representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State in the Upper Chamber, claimed that some judges hid a judgment which invalidated the federal government’s power to oust Onnoghen in the manner that it did and that they only revealed it after Onnoghen had left office.

He said, “I’m going to pose just one question to the Nigerian Bar Association, on the basis of some, I would say, facts. One, you cannot be a judge without being a lawyer. Am I correct? You cannot be an Attorney-General without also being a lawyer.

“What that means is simple, this group of learned people, you are the only ones that have one arm of government and a critical arm of the executive, so, you have the judiciary as one arm, then you have the ministry of justice which is also peopled by lawyers, whether at the state or at the federal level.

“The question we ask, with due apologies to Wole Soyinka is, the Bar Association: Tiger, where is your tigritude?

Explaining the reason for his question, he said: “We find the Bar Association blowing very muted trumpets when the judiciary is under pressure and I can say that in the matter of Onnoghen, what happened? We waited for the Bar Association, (but) nothing happened. We waited for the Attorney-General’s office, nothing happened. And everybody was looking at us (Senators).

“What we were waiting for, the law is very clear: you cannot remove a Chief Justice without coming to the Senate. Yet, it happened, and nothing happened.”

Abaribe also stated that Senators were not overpaid, while responding to a question from the audience, he said: “On the Senate pay, I can be very, very specific…Every office has an overhead, the national assembly office is the only office where people add the overhead to your legitimate pay and say that that is your pay.

“We do not know what the overhead of a minister is. Nobody has ever said that a minister who can travel with 100 aides on the account of the ministry, we don’t say that the ministry’s money is that minister’s money.

“The NBA did not give me a ticket to come here: I came here on the overhead of my office and somebody will now say ‘he’s earning too much money. We don’t earn too much money.’”

He challenged the audience to compare United States’ Senators’ earnings with their Nigerian counterparts.”When you do that, you will find out that we are not earning too much money.”

After Abaribe concluded his contribution on the Onnoghen saga, Ozekhome, who was in the audience, berated lawyers for not doing more to protest Onnoghen’s prosecution and conviction.

According to him, they could have taken to the streets the way lawyers in Pakistan did when former President Pervez Musharaf “unconstitutionally” removed the country’s Chief Justice.

Ozekhome said: “Is there anything wrong with lawyers – since members of the Bench are defamed and they cannot protest by themselves – (adopting) the kind of role we saw lawyers did on 9th of March 2007, when they went on the streets in Pakistan and shut down the entire country because President Pervez Musharaf removed unjustly and unconstitutionally Mohammed Musharaf, the late Chief Justice. Can’t we do more than we have done?”

But Ozekhome received a sharp reply from another member of the audience, Femi Falana, who reminded him that the Pakistani CJ was not unlawfully removed under a cloud of unexplained wealth, just like Onnoghen.

Falana said: “In Pakistan, the Chief Justice then was not removed for corruption. Can the NBA morally, go to the streets to fight for judges who have millions that they cannot account for?”

The audience erupted in applause.

When the noise subsided, Falana turned on the panel chairman, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN and questioned his commitment to human rights causes.

He said: “You and I, Olisa – I think that was the point Senator Abaribe was making – in the 80s, we were on the streets to fight for democracy and the rule of law and human rights. Senator Abaribe is asking you: what has happened, Olisa Agbakoba?”

The audience erupted again.

Agbakoba, who was moderating the session gave him an instant reply.

He said: “Femi, I can tell you what has happened. You want to know? I am a grandfather.”

The Conference also addressed issues around access to justice and protection of fundamental human rights, the economy and how to pilot the present to assure a better future.

“The Conference will interrogate the current legal regu|atory environment, lawyers’ response to technology and preparedness to harness these tools tor efficient legal services delivery and a technology driven judiciary.

At the end of the seven days event, the NBA in a communique urged the federal government to explore altemative financing structures such as Sukuk; asset securitization; land value capture; infrastructure-cum-sovercign bonds and pension assets to plug the vast financing gap, improve public financial management and resolve regulatory and institutional challenges.

The Association also asked that judicial officers are encouraged to be independent, courageous and unbiased in the execution of their functions without regard to the appointing authority, in order to bolster and retain confidence of investors, businesses, and the public in the judiciary.

The NBA also called on the govemmcnt to increase confidence in the domestic business environment by protecting the sanctity of contracts, streamlining the regulatory environment and effecting fraud deterrents.

It further noted that the status of the Code of Conduct Tribunal has remained a gray area in Nigerian jurisprudence which has given rise to great contention.

“Thus, with a view to resolving this great contention, the Supreme Court is urged to avail itself any available opportunity to make an unambiguous determination on the status of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, and clarify whether it is an organ of the Executive or a quasi-judicial tribunal capable of being vested with criminal jurisdiction.