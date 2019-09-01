Niger Community Seeks To Return Home After Clash

The people of Kpata-katcha community in Mokwa local government area of Niger State, have sought to return to their homes after the boundary dispute between Katcha and Kpata-katcha communities of Katcha and Mokwa local government area of the state, respectively.

The community has also called on Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to make concerted effort in ensuring the crisis is resolved in a bid to bring lasting peace to the area.

The spokesman for the Kpata-katcha community, Dr Saganuwan Alhaji Saganuwan, who spoke to newsmen in Minna, He cautioned that, if no immediate measure was taken regarding the crisis, it would erupt into a serious security threat in the state.

According to him, “At the moment, the nation is faced with threats of security and if my people are not returned to their homes, there will be a more serious threat of security in the state, especially in the local government and riverine areas. “

Saganuwan, who however lauded the effort of the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in trying to resolve the crisis, expressed reservation over the attitude of those given responsibilities thereby, making his efforts not to yield any fruit.

The spokesman said that the people want to return home and back to their businesses, adding that if need be, President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene in ensuring that they return to their homes without any problem.

It would be recalled that the boundary dispute between Katcha and Kpata-katcha communities occurred on April 30th 2018, in which lives were lost; businesses and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed leading to Niger State government setting up a commission of inquiry, which recommendations were still not implemented.