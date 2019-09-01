NIPCO Deepens LPG Market With 10,000MT Plant Facility

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), distribution company, NIPCO Plc, has declared plans to deepen the commitment of its 10,000 metric tons plant for distribution of the product to gas market plants across the nation and servicing of over 25 LPG off takers approved by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG Ltd.

Managing Director of the company, Sanjay Teotia, who declared this during the conferment Of Special Award by Nigeria Association of LPG marketers (NALPGAM) on the Company, at Uyo ,Akwa Ibom state maintained that NIPCO’s storage and distribution system has always been within the context of the Annual Contract Quantity [ACQ] approved by the Nigeria LNG which had been meticulously followed to the delight of all stakeholders.

Teotia spoke through the company’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Lawal Taofeek at the event which was also used to deepen LPG usage in the state.

Throwing his weight behind the NLNG for maintaining global standard in its dealings with all stakeholders, Teotia noted that the gas giant had been fair and just to all in the distribution of the product under the ACQ to all buyers which had partly contributed to the growth in the usage and utilization of the clean and smoke free cooking fuel.

He said, “The company’s efforts in the sector is aimed at improving the gas value chain by providing avenue for storage and dispense to bottling plants owners and other ancillary operators in the LPG market . In the course of NIPCO’s intervention, the transport infrastructure and delivery system were improved upon with scores of LPG delivery trucks to bottling plants and over 60 skids inaugurated by the company across the country.

“Our plant with a combined capacity of over 10,000mt has not only served as veritable channel for storage of the product alone but also distribution to gas market plants across the nation and servicing of over 25 LPG off takers approved by the Nigeria LNG Ltd.”

Reacting to the award, Teotia said; “It is a thing of joy to be part of one of the giant strides of the Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers [NALPGAM] at deepening usage of LPG as preferred cooking fuel amongst the populace and the conferment of special recognition award on NIPCO Plc.”