NNPC Shuts Pipeline Over Reported Leak

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has directed that a gas pipeline in Delta State be shut down after leakage was detected.

The facility was shut down on Friday following a breach, according to the corporation and local authorities.

Sources in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South area of Delta State, reported an explosion on the pipeline, though NNPC said the pipeline was shut down following a leak.

The police, however, said they were investigating the situation as two local residents said there was an explosion.

“NPDC is saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out,” said Adeyinka Adeleke, a senior police officer in Delta State.

But NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said the company had ordered the pipeline closed following a leak and that repair works would commence soon.

The pipeline flows from Oil Mining License 34, which is owned by Nigeria Petroleum Development Co (NPDC), a subsidiary of NNPC, and Nigerian company, ND Western.

The OML 34 produces an average of 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and 17,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

Gas processed from the field goes into the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, which feeds Egbin power plant.