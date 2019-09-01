‘Okorocha’s Attack On Govt Official Affront On Imo People’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has condemned in strong terms, what it termed the unwarranted and premeditated attack on the senior special assistant to the governor of the state on Security, Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, who it was alleged was ruthlessly assaulted by thugs on the instruction of their pay master and former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

The party, in a statement by the state publicity secretary of PDP, Mr Damian Oparah, said that it is the greatest affront to the entire people of Imo State that after allegedly looting the state and rendering every sector of her economy nugatory, Okorocha had the effrontery to beat up an appointee of the present PDP government, which has come to revive the state from her comatose condition. He said that Okorocha, who relied on violence and threat to ascend to the hallow chamber of the senate, has crossed the red line again, but this time, he will not escape it.

The statement reads in part, “It is evidently clear that Okorocha, who ran Imo State aground while he was governor, is bent on disrupting the relative peace which engulfed the state since the conduct of the 2019 general elections when the people stopped his demonic plans to install his son in-law and acolyte as his successor and instead, voted in a PDP government, led by His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.”

“However, we want to state without equivocation that we are not cowed by Okorocha’s bold faced antics as it will only lead him to an inevitable destruction, as no man is superior to Imo as a state.

“As a party, we support every step already taken and those that will be taken by the state government to bring Okorocha to book after eight years of mindless plundering of the state’s commonwealth.”