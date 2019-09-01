PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme Assumes Duty

The newly appointed executive secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, has assumed duty after official handover by the immediate past executive secretary and Hon Minister of State for Environment, Barr Sharon Ikeazor, in the presence of management and staff of the Directorate at PTAD Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

According to a press statement from the Directorate, Barr Ikeazor used the occasion to commend PTAD staff for their support and hard work, which has turned the Directorate for better. She enjoined the staff to continue to maintain the high operating standard already set and cooperate with the new executive secretary for upliftment of the Directorate.

The minister enumerated the successes recorded and the challenges faced by the Directorate during her term. She encouraged the new executive secretary to be courageous and work assiduously for the welfare of pensioners for her tenure to be remembered for good.

In her remarks, Dr Ejikeme appreciated Ikeazor and the entire PTAD staff for the good job they have been doing. She promised to build on the solid foundation laid by Sharon Ikeazor. She vowed to uphold the rights and welfare of the pensioners and welfare of the staff. She appealed for total commitment and loyalty from the management and staff of the Directorate.

The agency’s director, Corporate Services Department, Mr Babagana Kaigama, pledged the support and commitment of the management and staff of the Directorate to the executive secretary.