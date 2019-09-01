Seplat To Raise Gas Processing Capacity To 1bn Cubit Feet

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, said it is promoting gas investment expansion targeting 1 billion cubic feet of gas processing capacity by 2021.

The company’s future infrastructural investments include a 75 million cubic feet of gas daily, MMscfd gas plant installation in the West (Sapele) and the Assa-North Ohaji South (ANOH) project in the East to add 300 MMscfd capacity by 2021.

With both projects coming on stream, Seplat would increase its total operated gas processing capacity by 80 per cent to help achieve its target to own and operate 1Bcfd of gas processing capacity by 2021.

This was disclosed by the company’s chief executive officer, Mr. Austin Avuru, when the company was honoured with the award of Outstanding Indigenous Contributor to Gas Development in Nigeria at the recently concluded 2019 Annual Conference and Awards of the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) in Lagos.

Avuru who was represented by the general manager, Strategy Economics and Planning, Seplat Petroleum, Mr. Anthony Agbojo on a panel discussion at the conference titled: “Commercial Viability in Gas to Power Value Chain”, enumerated Seplat’s huge investments in Nigeria’s gas value chain and the multiplier effects the intervention had had on the country’s economy.

Avuru, said Seplat remained committed to infrastructural development across all its facilities while maintaining high standards of asset integrity; citing the over $300million invested in the Oben gas plant expansion project.

