Stanbic IBTC Reports 16% Drop In PAT, Offers N10bn Interim Dividend

Despite the decline of 15.87 per cent profit after tax, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has offered a total interim dividend of N10.241 billion to its shareholders for the half year ended June 30, 2019.

The result, released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, showed that profit after tax decreased to N36.245 billion during the period from N43.084 billion in the corresponding period of last year, while the Earnings Per Share (EPS) dropped to N3.42, from N4.16 in 2018.

Also, the directors of the Company declared N10.241 billion interim dividend, representing N1 per share.

Gross earnings for the period limped to N117.37 billion from N114.21 billion. Interest expense rose from N19.76 billion to N21.47 billion, while net interest income stood at N39.31 billion, as against the N40.17 billion reported in the 2018 half-year.

Fee and commission revenue rose marginally to N37.71 billion from N37.14 billion, expense however jumped by 281.97 per cent from N455 million in the first half of 2018 to N1.74 billion, resulting in net fee and commission revenue of N35.97 billion, as against N36.69 billion in the previous half-year.

Trading revenue improved from N15.98 billion to N17.60 billion, helped by fixed-income revenue which rose from N11.21 billion to N18.24 billion; as foreign exchange revenue dropped to a mere N676 million from N4.49 billion; while interest rates loss amounted to N1.31 billion from revenue of N280 million.

On the balance sheet, total assets dropped to N1.62 trillion from N1.66 trillion, with customer loans and advances accounting for N455.08 billion, from N432.71 billion; while cash and cash equivalents amounted to N445.49 billion from N455.77 billion. Total liabilities dropped also from N1.42 trillion in the 2018 half-year to N1.354 trillion, driven by deposit and current accounts valued at N822.49 billion, compared to N967.96 billion; following which shareholders’ funds rose from N239.67 billion to N264.40 billion.

The chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Yinka Sanni, said slowdown in economic activities as well as the socio-political environment impacted the results.