Sterling Bank Proffers Technology To Drive Agriculture Devt

To strengthen agriculture, Sterling Bank in its forth coming annual summit will be bringing together policy makers, development agencies, international financial institutions, and value chain players in positioning technology in driving agricultural development in the country and Africa as a whole.

Group head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals at Sterling Bank, Bukola Awosanya, speaking at the media briefing in Lagos, yesterday on the Agriculture Summit Africa, coming up on September 5 and 6, 2019, in Abuja, said Sterling Bank has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda.

She said the bank focuses on value chains where the country has comparative advantage, saying that this market-led transformation driven by strategic partnerships is stimulating investment, creating new jobs, wealth and food security.

She noted that the bank has taking agriculture as important to the economy, stating that food security is very key to any economy. “We have worked with all the stakeholders in the value chain from the small holders to the suppliers, mechanisation, and processors and to all the various actors in the value chain.”

She pointed out that the theme of this year summit is “Agriculture – Your Piece of the Trillion-Dollar Economy”, saying that this seeks the actualisation of the $1trillion African agribusiness economy dream by 2030.

According to her, the World Bank revealed that in 2030 agriculture is going to form a $1 trillion economy and being a $1 trillion economy and we has less than 10 years to achieve this not as Nigerian but as African as a whole.

Awosanya noted further that “Sterling Bank has identified agriculture as one of its priority sector and committed to organised an annual Agric summit bringing key stakeholders, investors and players together to discuss issues, highlight points and look at the way forward.

“The summit will be looking at the future of agriculture, position farming, using technology to drive agriculture.”