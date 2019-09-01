We’ll Solve 100% Rice Demand In Eastern Part Of Nigeria – Maduka

Cosmas Maduka is the Founder, President and Chairman of the Cocharis Group, an indigenous conglomerate with diverse interests. In this interview with ANTHONY AWUNOR, the businessman and philanthropist reveals his exploits in rice farming and his experiences in the auto policy initiative by the federal government. Excerpts:

We learnt that Coscahris has also ventured into rice farming in Anambra state. Do you see Nigeria being self-sufficient in rice production?

We [Nigeria] will be self-sufficient in rice, because Coscharis alone has about 3,000 hectares of land for rice production that used to yield four tons per hectare. Now that we have developed the seed, we are getting eight tons per hectare. In other words, we have had another 3,000 hectares of land.

For now, irrigation is finished and we are going to start next season. That means we have multiplied our supply. We used to have 4,000. We are having 8, 000 now, and we are going to have 16, 000, by the dimension of the farm, and if we succeed to do three crop seasons, we will have 24,000 tons on that same piece of property. Before, we only did one crop season in a year. But with irrigation now, we will do two crop seasons. We have Nigerian seed that only yields us four tons, but we have gotten seeds imported from elsewhere that yields us eight tons. If we take the hybrid type, we get 10 tons per hectare. That means we have to continue to import the hybrid. However, we are making arrangements with the hybrid type.

In fact, we are already thinking about having a second mill now. I am sure, if what we are working on works out exactly the way we are planning it, in three years, we will solve 100 per cent rice demand in the eastern part of Nigeria. That is our goal. Nigeria spends $3 billion importing rice. We are targeting 20 per cent of that market and we will get it. We will then see how much further we can go. We are not in other industries, but 500 million people are going to eat. Coscharis Farms may as well be the mother parent company of Coscharis and not BMW and Rolls-Royce. That is my excitement and that is where I am retiring to. That is where I am going and that is where I am putting all my resources now. And that is where the future is. And we don’t use to advertise it because people are queuing up to buy. They are trucking rice every day. It is consumable because people eat it today, in the afternoon and night. However, it is capital intensive.

We are planning to buy an aircraft to do our seedling. You will be proud that something like that is happening across the Niger. The mill is in Igbariam, very close to the Igbariam University. I had planned this and purchased the land 29 years ago. I have always known that I am going to retire in the farm. People were pushing me but I understood long ago that you cannot go into farming with borrowed money. I knew it was something that required a lot of investments. So, I didn’t want to go into it until I was prepared. But I was purchasing the property. This property I bought 330 hectares from some people. I took Life Brewery’s 600 hectares. I bought over 800 hectares from Bravo. I was buying land from different people and putting them together. So I had 3,000 hectares of land is about 11 miles square kilometers. People used to ask if such land exists in Anambra State. Again, they are bothered by rivers. It took me 29 years to acquire the land because I have always known that I would be a farmer. People don’t usually buy land for farming and they always want government to give them. But I bought the land and I have the certificate of occupancy. Now I am getting the villagers to teach them how to do modern farming, buy up their stuff and put them in our silo and mill them. The mill is working 24/7. We are planning to acquire the second mill. So, that is where the future of our organization is.

As an investor, have you ever burnt your fingers in business? Have you ever been so frustrated to a point where you felt like giving up?

In business, we have situations where we feel like throwing in the towel. Like everything in life, many times in our most agonising period, we remain optimistic and keep hoping for a bright future without letting people know how weak we have become. The year 2016 brought one of the toughest times for Coscharis Group in our 46 years of existence. The warehouse opposite us [at Mazamaza] was completely burnt and billions of naira was lost and insurance did not pay anything to us. In that process, we undertook a liability of 300 million dollars that somebody reneged upon. It was a test case for my integrity and the franchise called Coscharis to remain in existence. We bit the bullet and moved on.

What secrets of success would you give to any young man who approaches you with the question, “How do I become a billionaire like Cosmas Maduka?”

The first thing I would tell the person is to refer him to the Bible. One of the most secret of the kingdom that Jesus brought is about management. The difference between a garden and bush is that you organise the garden. You take away some wild leaves from it but there are still trees and other things in it. Once you stop maintaining it, the garden becomes a bush. Management is one of the skills that churches are lacking. If a young man comes to me today and says he wants to enter the ministry and what should he study between geology and financial management. I will tell him to go and study financial management because you don’t learn God in school.

You were among the auto barons who opposed the NAIDP [auto policy] when it was about to be introduced. Why did you later embrace it with the setting up of an assembly plant in Awoyaya, Lagos?

I opposed auto policy initially because I do not believe that the government has the will to see it through. Not that it cannot work but I doubted their will to see it through. Whether anybody likes it or not, all those prophesies I made have come to pass now. I think in all honesty that if Jonathan administration had continued, he would have retained Aganga because they had will to make it happen. They understood what it takes and they would have seen it through. They had already started forcing government to buy Made-In-Nigeria vehicles, putting things in place for the workability and create the incentives. They had the will to make Nigeria viable. Let’s be very honest, for 200 million people looking at our demography, World Bank prediction targeting 2050, we will become 450 to 500 million people. We need to own our own car. Renault exports over 300,000 car annually from Morocco. South Africa export to USA, Japan, Australia, UK including BMW and Mercedes. It has been proven that the vehicles made in South Africa are far more superior to the ones they made in America. They won JP Awards for 5 consecutive years. So it is not that we lack the capacity but we lack the will on the government side to make it happen. We have the market but the unfortunate thing is that you cannot fix a problem that you don’t understand. The problem is in the diagnosis of the problem.

What then changed your mind?

I cannot exist in isolation. So the government was very determined and they were willing to enforce it. As a famous player in the industry, I bought into the project and built a factory for assembling which costs about $50 million or more. It is an investment we thought we could recoup in 8 to 10 years but it is much more now. This is because we projected to be selling 10, 000 cars but now we are selling under 2,000 cars.

Did you regret the investment?

Of course. Why would I not regret the investment? From the hindsight today, you think it is something that is waste but it is also still premature to make that overall decision because till today, the government is still hesitant. They have not said completely yes or no. They are managing it, not with zeal like the person that conceived it. The president has refused to sign the auto policy but the automotive Cooperation of Nigeria still carries on with their programmes. And that is why people like myself have said that government is not good for business. Business people want yes or no so that they can work with whatever you want to do. We are in dilemma and hesitant in making decision. We would have been happier if they had said no so we can move on with our lives. Frankly, we are not worse hit if they say no. But if am asked I will say that auto policy is good for our country. It demands sacrifices initially and we have to go through labour before we enjoy.