Yobe: How August Floods Tore Apart Communities

In Yobe State about 5000 houses and several farmlands in what can be called a tragic incident, went with the flood. HUSSAINI JIRGI reports from Damaturu.

No fewer than 5000 houses and several farmlands have been destroyed by devastating floods across 13 Local Government Areas of Yobe state. The floods which followed days of persistent rainfall, also destroyed schools and livestock.

Other heavy downpours which resulted in mudslide and flooding in some communities in parts of potiskum local government areas of Yobe State, has also destroyed three villages and swept away many farm lands, foodstuffs and rendered several people homeless.

Leadership Sunday visited some of the areas to give an eye witness account of this tragic episode. One of the victims who gave his name as Mallam Yahaya Aminu said, “I am living with my extended family members now, after losing my house to the flood. We don’t have food now as all we had has been destroyed by the flood.

“We are appealing to Yobe State Government and all agencies of disaster management to come to our aid by assisting us with shelter and food,” he lamented.

Another victim, Ibrahim Isa Manu said, ”My four bedroom house has been washed by the flood. It came in the night and before we realised it, we were in a pool of water and quickly evacuated the house. We are now counting our losses.

“The house collapsed shortly after we evacuated, but we lost animals, foodstuff, livestock feed, clothing and other properties washed away by the flood,” he recounted.

The flood also cut off some settlements from the council headquarters and other parts of the area, as one of the major bridges was also washed away in the disaster.

The stream which is the only source of drinking water in the community with a population of over one million people, was also flooded.

This unfortunate incident has caused women and children to walk long distances in search of drinking water, leaving them not only at a loss but vulnerable.

Another Resident of Ramin Kasa Area in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe state, has lamented the havoc wrecked by floods on their property, as buildings, cars and shops were destroyed after heavy rainfalls.

Leadership Sunday reports that the area experienced rainfall that lasted for about three hours. Some of those affected by the flood situation who spoke on separate occasions to our Correspondent shortly after the incident, expressed sadness over the flood and damages to their property.

One of the victims, Isa Baba Dafa, whose house was taken over by flood, said he was helpless as the water entered his sitting room and kitchen, stating that nothing can be found in the house.

He disclosed, “I was bitter and sad as there is nothing I could do to stop the flood from entering my house. It was only me and my two children at home. I wept bitterly to witness such a terrible occurrence in my life,” he said.

He also mentioned that all his electronics were damaged beyond repair and that even the bedroom has been turned into a swimming pool. “I am confused, ” he said.

A ward leader, Umaru Dogo Mishon, told Leadership Sunday that, the flood came as a nightmare to him as his household properties were destroyed by the raging flood.

“Even some vital documents that I placed on the floor in my room have been destroyed by the flood,” he said.

Adding that, “ As I am speaking to you now, I don’t know what to do because I’m confused at the moment. I never expected the extent of the damage done by the flood. It was a shock,” he said.

Another shop owner, Musa Hassan described that it was a total loss for him.

“It was a total loss for me as there is nothing left for sale. All the cartons of biscuits, noodles, sweets, sugar, Maggi, Omo, Rice and soap were damaged by the flood.”

Also speaking on the flood disaster, Chairman potiskum Local Govt Area Hon. Salisu Muktari Damban said the devastation is an act of God, and that there is nothing the people could do, than to pray for assistance at the moment, before picking up the pieces and continue with their lives.

In another tragic case of heavy rainfall, a life was claimed and over a 100 houses, shops destroyed in Nganzarma town of Fune local government area of Yobe state.

The downpour which started around 5:15 am and lasted for two hours, destroyed over 100 houses in ten areas of the town of Damagum Local Government. Several residents have been rendered homeless as a result of the flooding.

A resident from one of the affected areas of Gangaran unguwa, Mallam Egge said, when the rain started around 5:15 am, he noticed some abnormalities with his building and woke his family up in order to be on alert and suddenly the whole house collapsed.

Investigations carried out by Leadership Sunday showed that, over 90 houses were destroyed by the flood. And that while the victims were busy evaluating and moving their properties in no particular direction, relations and friends stormed the scene to assist the affected.

Our correspondent gathered that the flood was caused by indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the culverts, which blocked the water ways.

The head of Unguwar Udawa, Mallam Idi Bulama, told Leadership Sunday that properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed. He also called on local governments and state governments to come to the aid of the victims.

Residents confirmed the flood disaster in an interview with our correspondent. They indicated the areas affected by the floods to include: unguwar Yabawa, Ganji , Gangaran, Kazabu, Mai gaji ward, Kuriya , Udawa, Kuka, Fasaudim and Gagaya.

A resident of the town Mallam Bala Ustaz, said, “I cannot speak for other areas, but the destruction is more serious here. In Udawa alone, we lost close to a 100 houses, farm lands, shops,” he said.

Our correspondent who visited some of the towns after the incident, reports that some of the women and children are squatting with neighbours, relatives and other sympathizers.

In Yobe state, it can be said that at least 13 out of 17 local government areas have been recently affected by floods caused by heavy rains, with the worst hit areas being: Nayi Nawa, Nyanya, Damaturu local government areas where houses have been destroyed.

The local government areas that were affected by floods include: Fika, Potiskum, Nangere, Tarmuwa, Nguru, Gaidam, Fune, Dapchi, Jakusko, Gujba, Gashuwa and Damaturu the state capital.

In a tragic twist, some people were also reportedly killed in: Ngalda, Potiskum and Nganzarma towns of the local government area, after the heavy rains with houses and property also suffered severe damages.

Leadership Sunday further gathered that in the affected towns and villages, many people have received relief materials from Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The items received include: 50Kg bag of rice, vegetable oil, bundles of roofing zinc,

blankets, mats, kettles, 30 pieces 2/3, 2/4, 2/2 woods,nails, mosquito nets, buckets and toiletries.

The Yobe State executive secretary of SEMA, Mohammed Goje, implored all the beneficiaries to use the items for the intended purposes. One of the beneficiaries, Malam Ibrahim Musa, thanked the state government for providing them succour.

He added, “We’re indeed grateful for the intervention. The flood has exposed us to untold hardship. My four bedroom mud house has collapsed. I don’t have any

room to keep myself and my family. This assistance would go a long way in reducing the hardships”.

On Sunday 25 August, 2019 Yobe state government through Yobe state emergency management agency (YOSEMA) successfully distributed food and non food items to the victims of flood disaster in Kanda village in Nangere local government area of the state.

However, Kanda village is one of the worse hit villages by this year’s flood. Almost all the houses were washed away by the water. Kanda community describes the efforts of the state government as “caring and showing concern to the plight of a common man, responding to the disaster, assessing the damages and supplying relief materials to the village was first of its kind and shows that the government is with them”.

The SEMA team was led to the town by the state executive secretary, Dr. Goje alongside Nangere local government chairman and Honourable member Representing Nangere in Yobe State House Of Assembly, Engr. Saminu Musa Lawan.

Goje, has called on the people to evacuate the waterways in order to reduce the effects of the floods as more rains were expected.

The executive secretary who disclosed this in Kalalawa while distributing relief materials to victims of floods, said no fewer than 4,000 Houses in 13 out of the 17 local governments were affected by flood.

According to him, the flood destroyed several houses and farmlands with most of the victims taking shelter with their relations in the communities.

He said the government had provided food items, roofing materials, beddings and items of clothing among others to cushion the effect of hardship suffered by the victims.

“We have profiled the victims and provided them with relief materials in the affected areas” said Goje.

He disclosed that, more than 90 victims and other beneficiaries received one bag of rice, two bundles of roofing sheets, 30 pieces of roofing woods, nails, cooking oil, blankets and mats.

He appealed to the humanitarian partners to support government’s effort by providing the victims with relief materials to improve their lives. Most of the victims commended the state government for providing them with relief materials.

A resident of the affected area Malam Mbomberi Kalalawa, commended the state government’s intervention at this crucial moment, stating that it saved many lives.