‘Zeebah Foundation Takes Care Of 100 Autism Kids’

The CEO/Clinical of the Zeebah Foundation, Dr Julia Ejiogu, said they have taken care of over 100 children with challenges of Autism in the country.

Speaking at the formal launching of the foundation in Abuja, which had, in attendance, the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke, Dr Ejiogu said the scourge of Autism is on the increase in Nigeria.

“It is very difficult to treat Autism, which is why we want to venture into research. The statistics are unreliable right now in Nigeria, but in estimating, we know that Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation; I believe one in every three or four black persons is a Nigerian.

“And if I am to look at that, I can infer that our statistics are high because one in every 59 children in the US, based on the CDC projections, has autism. One in 160 in the world has autism,” Ejiogu said adding that the deficiency has caused problems in many homes.

“So, we believe that the prevalence is increasing because people are out seeking for more help. We are finding out more, it is not that they didn’t exist before, it is just that people are seeking help now, so that makes it look like the prevalence is much more in recent times,” Ejiogu said, adding that with the formal launching of the foundation, the statistics of Autism Kids in Nigeria would be unraveled.

“We have reached out to several Autism kids but we cannot give you the actual and exact number since our inception up until now because this launch is not when we started our operations, we can say at least a hundred children have passed through our doors,” she said.

On whether there is a remedy for autism, Ejiogu said, “we will not use the word cure but we can say that we will teach children to cope with their challenges, we will teach them how to learn because these children need to be taught how to learn, they don’t know, it is difficult.

“A neural properly developing child doesn’t need to be taught how to speak, they just speak but with the children who have autism, you have to teach them how to use words, how to have a function of language, they don’t understand that language is what gets them somewhere and until they understand that, they don’t use the language,” she added.

The medical doctor, who said autism is genetic, with a genetic link, said research has not been able to find out any preventive measure against autism.

The chairman/founder of the Zeebah Foundation, Nzan Ogbe, said the foundation came in because there was no advocacy in the area of autism in Nigeria.

“What we talked about in the hall is about advocacy. Advocacy is critical to bringing awareness to this issue and legislation should be passed that creates support for people living with autism in Nigeria.”