2Baba Unveils Talent Hunt For Top Vocalists, Video Director

Nigerian music star, 2Baba, has announced a call to entry for ‘Next Up’, online talent search for a video director and three vocalists who will perform as a boy band at his ‘20YearsAKing’ concerts.

And as part of the reward for participation, the four winners will each be awarded the sum of N500,000.00, and will have the opportunity of working with 2baba the rest of the ‘20YearsAKing’ project.

In a video posted on his social media pages, 2Baba expressed his delight at bringing together a trio boy band and a video director to the Nigerian music space. The mogul’s interest in creating a boy band stems from his 20-year celebration in the Nigerian music industry. Speaking on his search, 2Baba said, “Next Up seeks to identify and groom budding music talents and video directors into stars. I am looking for three badass vocalists and a video director ready to explore the world of music with me.”

To participate, singers are expected to make a video of a short performance of ‘Ole’ by 2Baba with lead and harmonies or check his social media handles for more info and submit on Instagram tagging the handles @hypertekdigital @official2baba @officialhiptv, and using the hashtag #20YearsAKing.

September 8, 2019 is the deadline for submission of entries after which eight finalists including five vocalists and three video directors will be selected by elite judges Cobhams Asuquo and Unlimited L.A for an online voting process to select the final winners.

Next Up! is part of the activities lined up for ‘20YearsAKing’, a celebration of 20 years since 2Baba scored his first hit as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz, with their debut single ‘Knock Me Off’ in 1999. Other activities, projects, and events for the year include a book, a documentary, an album, merchandise, fete, fundraisers, concerts and parties.