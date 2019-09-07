BBNaija Update: Tension As Housemates Prepare For Eviction

The popular reality TV show known as BBNaija has not stopped Nigerians from talking. While many see it as a way of diverting the attention from the negative happenings in the country, others see it as a show of shame that doesn’t make any sense or impact on the lives and culture of the people.

Last week was very emotional when Sir Dee and Esther were evicted from the game. Popular Nigerian born international singer, Jidena, was in the house to see things for himself, but the housemates were pursed by Biggie, not allowing to speak with him. They saw but could not touch nor have conversations with him.

Frodd and Esther were beginning to get to know each other before her eviction. Remember she finally gave him a romantic kiss? I guess that would be for another day.

The BBNaija reality TV show is now famous for its twist and turns particularly in this 2019 Pepper Dem edition. The organisers constantly find ways to shake up the contestants and the viewers.

Five housemates were put up for possible eviction and they are Omashola, Frodd, Venita, Elozonam and Khafi.

There was no nomination challenge to determine the housemates up for eviction as the contestants were made to switch back to their normal way of nominations which is in the diary room.

Housemates were called into the diary room to nominate two of their colleagues and those with the highest mentions were put up for possible eviction.

Seyi was initially part of the nominated housemates but he is a veto power holder and he replaced himself with Khafi. Vanita and Frodd and the scared of eviction whenever they are nominated for it. Vanita once said she wouldn’t know how to cope if evicted from the house and found out the negative things that had been posted about her.

For Frodd, it would be difficult to say he would go home as it seems his fans are also emotional like him. But it is certain Khafi might not be evicted because her fan base is increasing after the eviction of her lover, Gedoni. Well, she has nothing to lose. She has won a brand new car from Innoson Motors and also some other mouth-watering prizes from challenges given to them by Biggie.

Elozonam is also shaky and may go home. For Omashola, his Warriness, just like his homeboy Efe might keep him in the house as he has a massive fanbase in Nigeria and South Africa which is currently trending because of the continued Xenophobic attacks on African nationals and Nigerians in particular.

After the HoH challenge that saw Ike and Mercy emerge as winners, Diane went to hold Ike’s shirt for allowing her friend give up immunity.

Mercy opened up on why she allowed Ike to have a week’s immunity after the HoH challenge that ended in a draw.

She told Diane not to worry because she did it with a pure heart. She explained she had wanted to give Ike a gift and what would be better than relinquishing the HoH to him.

Mercy also said he wanted immunity so bad and had been saying he wanted HoH so he wouldn’t be up for possible eviction. She also said she knew he was scared but she wasn’t.

Mercy Attacks Emotional Frodd

…Reveals Esther ‘Snatched’ Nelson From Diane

Frodd and Mercy have been involved in a brawl which temporarily eroded the friendly relationship between them.

The housemates in Biggie’s house are always serving ‘hot pepper’ giving something for the fans to talk about.

Few minutes after the housemates cooking lesson with celebrity Chef, Matse, Biggie’s house went into Mayhem when Mercy and Frodd got into an intense argument.

Mercy who was angry with Frodd aggressively told him off while he tried to defend himself.

In the video, Mercy was heard telling Frodd that he likes playing victim anytime he is having a disagreement with any of the housemates.

“Calm down, every time you will be acting like a victim” Mercy berated Frodd who has been accused of being too emotional.

Also in a new revelation, Mercy told Ike how Esther ‘snatched’ Nelson from Diane.

The revelation is coming after the eviction of Esther and the emergence of Ike and Mercy as the Heads of House for the 10th week.

In the latest episode of Showmax’s Extra View, Mercy and Ike had a private discussion where Esther was the main subject.

During the private discussion, Mercy revealed that Esther had played a fast one with Diane over Nelson – the ex-housemate had been a love interest of BFFs Esther and Diane while he was in the house.

Mercy said, “We were talking about who we like in the house and Diane told Esther that she likes Nelson, and the next two days she (Esther) took Nelson.”

Continuing, she said, “Diane told me she didn’t see Tuoyo as a boyfriend; I like Tuoyo differently. I have feelings for this person (Nelson) and she made it very clear, she didn’t hide it.

“Then the day we had this discussion it was Esther who asked us who she (Diane) liked. She didn’t want to, but Diane just said it and the next thing you (Esther) are with this guy and we don’t even know what happened.”

Mercy further revealed that Esther didn’t state that she liked Nelson during the discussion, leading Ike to describe Esther as a “sneaky girl“.

During his last days in the house, Nelson shared more than a few cuddly moments with Esther, an action which Mercy has now revealed affected Diane badly.

24-hours after the exit of Esther from the BBNaija house, Mercy corrected Mike and Ike about her being a member of the Power Puff Girls.

“Esther was not a member of the Power Puff Girls and she can never be. The Power Puff girls are Thelma, Diane, and Mercy.

“When she had the opportunity, she denied the offer and not until after Thelma left that you guys started referring to a member of the Power Puff girls because we chat together.”

In the ninth week, Esther had become close to Frodd and Mercy thinks it’s because she wants to use the ‘couple’ strategy to get an edge in the game.

It could be recalled that several housemates were evicted from the BBNaija mansion. They were Avala, Ella, Gedoni, Isilomo, Jackye, Jeff, Kimophra, Nelson, Sir Dee, Thelma, Tuoyo, Enkay and Joe. Tomorrow, two housemates are expected to be evicted, which 10 would be left to slug it out for the ultimate prize of N60m. It would be an eviction to watch out for as the game gets tougher.