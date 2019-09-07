Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll

Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has uncovered 256 deceased members of the board who are still on its payroll and has removed them as a way of sanitising the board.

The chairman of SUBEB, Mathew Mnyam, who disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi, also said the board is still working to remove names of those that have retired long ago and are still on the board’s payroll.

Based on the aforementioned, the chairman disclosed that four directors of the board, who have over stayed as directors on the board, were sent on three months compulsory suspension to give way for those behind to take over.

According to Mnyam, one of the board staff in charge of payroll, who was caught reinstating certain names on the payroll, was suspended with another staff for being unable to give account of the assignment given to him.

Our correspondent gathered that the chairman also removed the storekeeper of the board for lack of proper records.

He explained that all these achievements were done to revamp the public primary schools and bring back their lost glory to enable every parent and caregiver, whose children are no longer going to schools, to send them back to school.

The chairman, who disclosed that the board would soon clamp down on local government executive secretaries who are performing below average, also warned headmasters who are charging parents heavily before enrolling their children, to desist or face sanctions because the board is embarking on school enrollment drive.

“I am going to revamp public schools in the state in a way that it will be a centre of attraction to all parents and caregivers and I want to tell you that any teacher or head teacher that is teaching in any public primary school and his or her child is not attending that school, will be sanctioned because every leader should lead by example, anyone who does that is not worth staying in that school.”